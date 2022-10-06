Free veg being handed out to families in city suburb
- Credit: Ruth Burrows
Those looking to get their five a day on a budget have been invited to make the most of a community garden on the outskirts of the city.
Ruth Burrows is a pastoral carer who looks after a community garden located in the grounds of Sprowston Methodist Church, in Cozens-Hardy Road.
Ruth has been curating the garden with love and care to grow a number of different vegetables.
And this week the 51-year-old - with the help of a local wholesaler - has set up a vegetable bank with fresh carrots, potatoes, cabbage and onions.
Leslie Terrance, a plant shop in NR3, also set up a fruit and veg stall in its café recently.
Ruth, who lives off Newmarket Road with her husband Reverend Andrew Burrows, said: "It's a great piece of land here.
"I really wanted to use it and help the community.
"The winter however has meant we don't have many vegetables available currently.
"So we had the idea of getting some excess produce for a local shop so we can keep on feeding the people here.
"With the cost of living rising even more we didn't want to have to turn people away now.
"We started on Tuesday and had about seven bags to give out.
"I didn't think we'd get many people but we ended up having to get more bags - it's proven very popular."
Ruth has employed the help of Mr Fruity Wholesale which is located in Meteor Close to help provide some of the fresh produce.
Jed Batchelor is the general manager of Mr Fruity and lives in Sprowston.
The 50-year-old added: "Ruth approached us and asked if we could help deliver her some goods.
"She was happy to pay for our driver and fuel to deliver the excess vegetables.
"It's difficult for everyone at the moment with the cost of living.
"I commend Ruth for taking matters into her own hands and to help her community.
"I'm a Sprowston native myself so I was more than happy to get involved.
"It's nice to know there are decent people out there and helping."
The vegetable bank is open on Tuesdays from 2pm to 3.30pm and Fridays from 10.30am to 12pm noon, every week.