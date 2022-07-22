Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Woman with terminal cancer plans dream holiday to make 'new memories'

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:00 PM July 22, 2022
The Norwich community has come together to help a mum, suffering from terminal cancer, make new memories with her family.

The Norwich community has come together to help a mum, suffering from terminal cancer, make new memories with her family.

A woman who is battling terminal cancer is preparing to take her family to a beloved childhood holiday destination before her condition worsens.

Alice Whittaker, who suffers from triple-negative breast cancer, attended the "Our Action for Alice" Summer Crafts Fair on Saturday July 16 set up by her friend Lizzie Youngs.

And with a total of £1,050.40 raised the 31-year-old and her family will be able to travel to Alice's childhood holiday destination in Cornwall.

Alice Whittaker, who was diagnosed with an incurable cancer in September 2021, has found hope in new drug Trodelvy.

Alice Whittaker, who was diagnosed with an incurable cancer in September 2021, has found hope in new drug Trodelvy.

Alice, who grew up in Norwich but now lives in Loddon with her husband Saul Whittaker, and her 13-month-old Rueben said: "I went to Cornwall when I was a child.

"Whether it was body-boarding in the sea or seeing all the animals at the cottage we stayed in - I have so many nice memories.

"I want to take Rueben so that we can experience the area together.

Alice on holiday with her dad Graham Whittaker, mum Natalie Whittaker, and sister Sophie Whittaker.

Alice on holiday with her dad Graham Whittaker, mum Natalie Whittaker, and sister Sophie Whittaker.

"It'll bring back some old memories for me while also making new memories with my family now."

Due to the progression of Alice's cancer it's unlikely she will be able to travel abroad.

She added: "I need to be near a UK hospital if something were to happen while we're away.

Marmalade Mountains was out with their jewellery at the summer fair.

Marmalade Mountains was out with their jewellery at the summer fair.

"It's just the reality for me now. I'm seeing my oncologist next week and we'll find a gap in between my new treatment plan to get away."

Lizzie Youngs who set up the summer fair, at Great Plumstead Village Hall, said: "We had 16 small businesses attend as well as a tombola, raffle and games.

"We raised £525.20 and my uncle, Nick Gooch, matched it.

"I just want to do as much as I possibly can.

"I'd take the whole unbearable situation away if I could.

"The least I can do is to help raise some money so they can create memories together."

Alice added: "I can't thank everyone enough who came to the fair.

"I felt sick on the day but I wanted to turn up and thank everyone for their time.

From left to right: Lizzie Youngs, Alice Whittaker, Danielle Coates and Abby Srokowski at the summer fair on July 16.

From left to right: Lizzie Youngs, Alice Whittaker, Danielle Coates and Abby Srokowski at the summer fair on July 16.

"All my friends and the businesses involved.

"Lizzie was amazing for sorting it all - with her job, her own child, doing all this on the side is amazing."

Visit the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-action-for-alice

Visit the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-action-for-alice

The 'Our Action for Alice' fair is on July 16 between 10am and 4pm at Great Plumstead Village Hall. - Credit: Alice Whittaker

