Woman with terminal cancer plans dream holiday to make 'new memories'
- Credit: Alice Whittaker
A woman who is battling terminal cancer is preparing to take her family to a beloved childhood holiday destination before her condition worsens.
Alice Whittaker, who suffers from triple-negative breast cancer, attended the "Our Action for Alice" Summer Crafts Fair on Saturday July 16 set up by her friend Lizzie Youngs.
And with a total of £1,050.40 raised the 31-year-old and her family will be able to travel to Alice's childhood holiday destination in Cornwall.
Alice, who grew up in Norwich but now lives in Loddon with her husband Saul Whittaker, and her 13-month-old Rueben said: "I went to Cornwall when I was a child.
"Whether it was body-boarding in the sea or seeing all the animals at the cottage we stayed in - I have so many nice memories.
"I want to take Rueben so that we can experience the area together.
"It'll bring back some old memories for me while also making new memories with my family now."
Due to the progression of Alice's cancer it's unlikely she will be able to travel abroad.
She added: "I need to be near a UK hospital if something were to happen while we're away.
"It's just the reality for me now. I'm seeing my oncologist next week and we'll find a gap in between my new treatment plan to get away."
Lizzie Youngs who set up the summer fair, at Great Plumstead Village Hall, said: "We had 16 small businesses attend as well as a tombola, raffle and games.
"We raised £525.20 and my uncle, Nick Gooch, matched it.
"I just want to do as much as I possibly can.
"I'd take the whole unbearable situation away if I could.
"The least I can do is to help raise some money so they can create memories together."
Alice added: "I can't thank everyone enough who came to the fair.
"I felt sick on the day but I wanted to turn up and thank everyone for their time.
"All my friends and the businesses involved.
"Lizzie was amazing for sorting it all - with her job, her own child, doing all this on the side is amazing."
Visit the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-action-for-alice