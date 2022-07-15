Young mum's hope as new cancer drug is made available on NHS

Alice Whittaker, who was diagnosed with an incurable cancer in September 2021, has found hope in new drug Trodelvy. - Credit: Alice Whittaker

A woman diagnosed with incurable cancer has finally had some good news after a previously unreleased drug has been made available to NHS patients.

Alice Whittaker, 31, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021 after finding a lump in her breast and armpit.

The cancer, known as triple-negative breast cancer, is extremely aggressive and often resistant to treatment.

However a new drug, Trodelvy, has been approved for use in England after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) came to an agreement with the drug’s manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, and the NHS.

The drug benefits women with triple-negative breast cancer - like Alice.

Alice, who grew up in Norwich but now lives in Loddon with her husband Saul Whittaker and 13-month-old son Reuben, said: "This couldn't have come at a better time for me.

"The drug has had such good results and increased time of life for people who've had it.

"With having so few options at the moment it's nice to know I have this - more options means more time."

The positive news comes after a recent unsuccessful string of chemotherapy.

The former Aviva employee added: "I had a CT body scan and the chemo I started six weeks ago hasn't done anything.

"I was given a year when I was diagnosed in September.

"I can't have another six weeks where nothing works - time really isn't on my side.

"But now I have something to focus on and I'm speaking with my oncologist on July 26 about Trodelvy.

"So by the end of the month hopefully we'll have a plan."

Alice's friend, Lizzie Young, has set up an arts and crafts fair on July 16 after the GoFundMe the family set up to help tide them over hit the £10,000 mark last night.

Alice said: "They'll be lots of local businesses there and I've had people message me to say they're coming.

"It'll be nice to see everyone.

"The money raised so far is incredible.

"It's helped me make memories with my family.

"I can't thank everyone enough who's supported me."

The 'Our Action for Alice' summer fair will be held between 10am and 4pm at Great Plumstead Village Hall.

Visit the GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/our-action-for-alice.