City Hall's clock hands to be returned by abseiling contractors

Published: 9:36 AM June 6, 2021

The east-facing side of the clock tower has been without its hands due to repair works - Credit: Archant

Norwich City Hall's missing clock hands are scheduled to make a return on June 17 - unless the rain spoils the council's plans.

They had been taken down on May 14 for maintenance work because the clock kept stopping, leaving many shoppers bemused as they noticed the hands' conspicuous absence.

According to Norwich City Council, the clock contractor found out the motion mechanism behind the minute wheel dial had started to cut up, and that there was a large quantity of metal dust on the motion works plates.

In order to access the hands, contractors climbed the clocktower staircase and abseiled from the top.

The east-facing side of Norwich City Hall's clock tower was without its hands today due to repair works - Credit: Archant

To carry out the repair, they removed the clock hands and the motion works, which have been taken to a workshop.

All parts will then be cleaned and lubricated and returned to site. The motion works will be tested without the hands for one week - with the hands themselves being refitted on June 17.

You may also want to watch:

If you want to see the abseil in action, head to City Hall from 9am on Thursday, June 17.