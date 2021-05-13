Why are the hands missing on City Hall's clock?

Published: 5:28 PM May 13, 2021

The east-facing side of the clock tower was without its hands today due to repair works - Credit: Archant

People passing City Hall may momentarily feel like time has stood still - or at least like something is missing.

And they will not be mistaken in part, with the hands missing from one of the clock faces on the iconic headquarters of Norwich CIty Council.

But there is no great mystery to their disappearance and no Back To The Future-style clocktower conundrum.

According to Norwich City Council, its contractor is carrying out some repairs to worn-out gears in the clock mechanism.

For this, they had to remove the hands of the east-facing side of the tower to do so.

There is no confirmation about when the hands will return, but the three remaining clock faces are unaffected.

The clock is serviced twice a year at a cost of £697 per service.

City Hall and its clock tower date back to 1938 and, although no extensive records of repairs dating back to the building's construction exist, it is believed the clock's face is original.







