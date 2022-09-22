'Original' Norwich City drummer, Harley, makes bid to play at home games

Norwich City fans are calling for Harley Gee to get his shot at drumming at their home games - Credit: PA / John Gee

A Norwich City fan has vowed to win back his position as drummer for the Canaries after he was pipped at a home game by a mystery usurper.

Harley Gee is well known in the crowds at City away days for drumming up support - but has been told he can't do so at Carrow Road.

Which was why the 24-year-old was gutted to see a mystery man banging away during Norwich's 3-0 win over Coventry last weekend.

Harley lives in Kett's Hill with his parents and his brother John.

Alan Gee, Harley's dad, said: "The lad is a real supporter" - Credit: @cityelite_

Harley's dad, Alan, said: "The drummer on display at the Coventry game wasn't as good as Harley in my opinion.

"It hasn't gone down well with the supporters who have seen Harley perform.

The 56-year-old added: "They're calling for Harley to get his chance.

Children and adults like to have a go on the drum which Harley Gee takes to away games - Credit: John Gee

"He's a passionate kid who loves football and Norwich City."

Harley suffers from ADHD and Asperger's Syndrome and has been drumming at away games since the end of last season.

Mr Gee added: "Harley tries to organise people and make sure everything runs smoothly.

"He works with the Norfolk Constabulary and the away police to organise supporters walking in and out from the games.

Carrow Road's mystery drummer in action as Norwich City took on Coventry City - Credit: Talk Norwich City - Chris Reeve

"He'll also write to the grounds and nearby pubs in advance to get permission to enter with the drum and make sure he's allowed to play it.

"The effort he puts in to ensure the atmosphere is enhanced is beyond what even the club are prepared to do."

It's understood that the club introduced the previous drummer on a trial basis after listening to its fan survey at the end of last season.

The club said it will take on board any feedback with a view to consider what generates the best atmosphere at the ground in the future.

Harley Gee at an away game playing the drums - Credit: John Gee

Mr Gee said: "Harley does this out of passion for football and the draw of the drum.

"I've watched him let children have a go on the drum at half time and even quite a few adults.

"They love to have a go just so they can get a picture with the drum.

"The lad is a real supporter.

"He's overcome a lot and is an unsung hero for Norwich City."