Carrow Road finally gets its drummer - but who is it?

Carrow Road's mystery drummer in action as Norwich City took on Coventry City - Credit: Talk Norwich City - Chris Reeve

After much clamouring from some supporters, Carrow Road has a match-day drummer.

Supporters attending Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win over Coventry City on Saturday were greeted by the sight - and sound - of a new drummer.

Stationed on top of a scaffolding tower directly underneath the club's big screen, between the Barclay Stand and the South Stand, a tom drum was beaten throughout the game by an eager Canaries fan.

Donning the club's current home jersey and matching yellow sunglasses, the mystery drummer spent the game drumming along to the chants of fans in the neighbouring Barclay end.

But some 24 hours removed from City's 3-0 triumph and the identity of the percussionist remains a mystery.

In recent months, the club has faced mounting calls for a drum to be allowed into the ground to help boost the atmosphere, owing to one being used by members of the away following during some matches.

However, it has divided opinion among some club supporter groups.

Are you the mystery Carrow Road drummer? Email david.hannant@archant.co.uk