Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Carrow Road finally gets its drummer - but who is it?

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 1:33 PM September 4, 2022
Carrow Road's mystery drummer in action as Norwich City took on Coventry City

Carrow Road's mystery drummer in action as Norwich City took on Coventry City - Credit: Talk Norwich City - Chris Reeve

After much clamouring from some supporters, Carrow Road has a match-day drummer.

Supporters attending Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win over Coventry City on Saturday were greeted by the sight - and sound - of a new drummer.

Stationed on top of a scaffolding tower directly underneath the club's big screen, between the Barclay Stand and the South Stand, a tom drum was beaten throughout the game by an eager Canaries fan.

Donning the club's current home jersey and matching yellow sunglasses, the mystery drummer spent the game drumming along to the chants of fans in the neighbouring Barclay end.

But some 24 hours removed from City's 3-0 triumph and the identity of the percussionist remains a mystery.

In recent months, the club has faced mounting calls for a drum to be allowed into the ground to help boost the atmosphere, owing to one being used by members of the away following during some matches.

However, it has divided opinion among some club supporter groups.

Are you the mystery Carrow Road drummer? Email david.hannant@archant.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Rachel Cox outside her award-winning vegan shop Little Shop of Vegans in Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of

City shop to close amid falling sales and rising costs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Brickmakers current landladies Charley South, Emma Rose and Pam South with new tenants Claire and Dale Brooks (right).

Music

New tenants of The Brickmakers revealed with live music still at the heart

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
xxx_jamiemarchant_suffolk_aug22

Video

WATCH: Moment Norwich drug dealer is arrested

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Smoke seen billowing after a fire started in Britannia Road, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Updated

Smoke billows after fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon