Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Calls to chop down 'rotting' monster tree

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:30 PM August 2, 2022
Folk visiting Earlham Cemetery have called for a dying tree found to be taken down before it falls.

Folk visiting Earlham Cemetery have called for a dying tree found to be taken down before it falls. - Credit: Archant

A huge, rotting tree could collapse and cause serious injury, according to visitors at a city grave yard where the "hazard" stands.  

The tree, in Earlham Cemetery, is shedding branches and bark at an alarming rate with passers-by declaring it a "health hazard".

One man who visits the site regularly is 74-year-old George Leslie who has asked the Evening News' We’ll Sort It! campaign to help solve the problem.

The decaying tree is said to be roughly 60ft high.

The decaying tree is said to be roughly 60ft high. - Credit: Francis Redwood

It comes after another decaying tree was reported, and later cut down, in Earlham's Bately Court when a branch almost hit an unsuspecting man.

The former milkman said: "I spend a lot of time in the cemetery.

"I cover quite a lot of the area - whether it's bird watching or tidying up some of the overgrown plots around.

"Then I came across this tree about a week ago and it's completely rotten.

The tree is rotting away from the inside.

The tree is rotting away from the inside. - Credit: Francis Redwood

"If I had to hazard a guess it's about 60ft.

Most Read

  1. 1 Popular city nature spot undergoes £50K revamp
  2. 2 Injured tortoise removed from Norwich train line after causing delays
  3. 3 Norwich flight to Majorca held up by more than 40 hours
  1. 4 Lisa Angel to hold three-day sample sale at village hall with big discounts
  2. 5 Motorcyclist injured in alleged hit-and-run near Norwich
  3. 6 City woman 'on the brink' after getting no Ukraine payments
  4. 7 Furious woman fears 'deadly overhanging trees could kill someone'
  5. 8 'I sleep with a knife next to bed': Woman's break-in hell
  6. 9 Murder accused driven by 'anger not delusion'
  7. 10 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in July

"It's literally withering away and could potentially injure or kill someone if they're in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Now Mr Leslie, who lives in Dereham Road, is calling on the council to remove the tree.

He added: "I don't know why the council haven't done something about it.

George Lesley, 74 from Dereham Road, has been cleaning a number of graves since 2019.

George Lesley, 74 from Dereham Road, has been cleaning a number of graves since 2019. - Credit: Francis Redwood / Archant

"I've managed to find it and see how dangerous it is - why haven't they?"

A Norwich City Council spokeswoman said: "This tree is managed and maintained to enhance biodiversity in that part of the cemetery.

"It was inspected by our arboriculture team very recently.

"You can report a problem with a tree using the council’s online form at www.norwich.gov.uk/trees"

The dead tree is at the Bowthorpe Road end of the cemetery  close to one of the grass paths off of the main route.

George Leslie, 74, said the tree is a "health hazard."

George Leslie, 74, said the tree is a "health hazard." - Credit: Francis Redwood

Mr Leslie added: "It's a danger to anyone who walks down the path there.

"Someone could be asking for trouble if they're standing near it when it does finally fall.

"It would be one of those freak accidents where you can't ever imagining it happening.

"However it's still a possibility and something needs to be done about it soon."

The tree can be found near the Bowthorpe Road end of Earlham Cemetery.

The tree can be found near the Bowthorpe Road end of Earlham Cemetery. - Credit: Francis Redwood

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Bull in Hellesdon 

Facebook group BANS negative comments about pub sparking 'censorship' row

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Dad Alex and son Oliver had been looking forward to a holiday in Palma

Norwich Live News

'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Brooke Skoyles with partner Stacy Dehaan and son River, four at Norwich Pride 2022

'Emotion and goosebumps' - City loud and proud at Norwich Pride 2022

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A Last Poet Standing event at the Last Pub Standing in King Street 

City pub event to appear in new TV show being filmed this summer

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon