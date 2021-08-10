City beer festival to return this autumn after national green light

Published: 12:24 PM August 10, 2021

The 43rd Norwich Beer Festival will take place in October - Credit: Archant

Norwich's largest beer festival has confirmed it will be returning in the autumn following the green light from a national organisation.

The 43rd Norwich and District CAMRA Beer Festival will run from Monday, October 25 to Saturday, October 30 at St Andrew's and Blackfriars Halls.

The festival has national and local real ales, alongside international beers and food.

The announcement comes after the extension of the Norwich Pub Festival which took place in July and August with 62 pubs and breweries on board. Those who completed all trails will be awarded a prize on presentation of their completed stamp sheet at Norwich Beer Festival 2021.

A scene from a previous Norwich and District CAMRA Beer Festival - Credit: Archant

As part of the October festival, a dedicated cider and perry bar will be graded from sweet to dry, while the popular world beer bar returns in the marquee as well. A Curiosity Bar, featuring special beers, also returns for its third year.

Craig Harmer, beer festival organiser, said: "We are delighted to once again be organising Norwich Beer Festival and supporting our local breweries.

"We all missed the festival in 2020 and trust it will again receive the fantastic support of customers, tradespeople and volunteers.

"I would also like to add a special thank you to the breweries who supported the recent Norwich Pub Festival."

Tickets for the October festival will be available on the door, in addition to limited advance tickets.

The charity for the festival is Norfolk SEN Network, which supports parents of children with special educational needs [SEN] and young people aged 16-25 with SEN to find the right educational placement or provision to meet their needs.

CAMRA currently has a national membership of over 16,000 and was founded by four beer lovers in 1971.

The summer beer festival in Norwich was extended by a week into August to give more opportunities for people to visit venues amid the challenges of the pandemic.

For those who like to collect the Norwich Beer Festival beer glasses, the festival continues to run in chronological order, missing 2020.

The organisation is nationally celebrating 50 years of campaigning throughout 2021.