City pub festival extended by a week amid demand and Covid challenges

Published: 3:23 PM July 24, 2021

The Norwich Pub Festival has been extended to allow more people to visit the venues. - Credit: PA

A new pub festival has been extended to give more opportunities for people to visit venues amid the challenges of the pandemic.

Norwich and District CAMRA's pub festival, which launched at the beginning of July, has been extended to Sunday, August 8.

The festival had originally been scheduled to run throughout July only, but a further week has been added.

Organisers say some pubs have closed temporarily as a safety precaution during the festival, so this provides more of an opportunity to visit them.

The festival has also been extended due to its popularity so far, with organisers saying the decision has come in response to feedback.

You may also want to watch:

Craig Harmer, the CAMRA pub festival organiser, said: "There were quite a few like the Malt and Mardle which did not open until late because of the government restrictions.

"St Andrews Brew House was having work done on its roof so was closed for the odd few days so we decided to extend it for a week.

St Andrew's Brewhouse in Norwich is on one of the Norwich Pub Festival trails. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"We have done quite well so far. We opened a page on Facebook and nearly 800 people have joined already and there are plenty of people on the route.

"It's all about getting people back to the pub and it seems to have done that which is what we set out to achieve."

People can tour the pubs in the festival and receive a stamp in the festival guide from any participating pubs.

For each of the seven colour-coded zones completed, customers receive a wristband at the designated final stop.

Those who enjoy a drink of any kind in all 62 pubs and collect all stamps and wristbands, will be presented with a surprise gift at the Norwich Beer Festival in October.

Pubs and bars have fought to stay open in the last few weeks, though many have had to close doors temporarily after staff members were 'pinged' by the NHS Test and Trace app.

Announcements about the festival can be found in the festival's Facebook group where there is a link to the digital guide, although participants will need a paper guide to collect the stamps and wristbands.