Families brave 5k foam course as Bubble Rush returns
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Families ran, jumped, walked and skidded through a sea of bubbles at the weekend as a charity fundraiser returned.
All spots at the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) Bubble Rush event at Earlham Park, in Norwich, on Saturday sold out in advance.
It saw eager participants run, walk, dance and toddle through a five-kilometre course containing four stations, at which cannons pumped out coloured foam to create a four-feet-deep bubble bath.
For EACH, the fundraisers bring back a welcome stream of income, with £275,000 a year raised through its events alone.
It has been more than a year since the charity had last managed to hold an in-person event, but coronavirus restrictions now allow events to go ahead, with restrictions.
Another Bubble Rush is being held in King's Lynn in September.
The charity supports children with life-threatening conditions and their families.
