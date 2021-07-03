News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Families brave 5k foam course as Bubble Rush returns

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 2:30 PM July 3, 2021   
Families complete the Bubble Rush course at Earlham Park in Norwich.

Families complete the Bubble Rush course at Earlham Park in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Families ran, jumped, walked and skidded through a sea of bubbles at the weekend as a charity fundraiser returned.

All spots at the East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) Bubble Rush event at Earlham Park, in Norwich, on Saturday sold out in advance.

Bubble Rush events have started to return around the region.

Bubble Rush events have started to return around the region. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

It saw eager participants run, walk, dance and toddle through a five-kilometre course containing four stations, at which cannons pumped out coloured foam to create a four-feet-deep bubble bath.

For EACH, the fundraisers bring back a welcome stream of income, with £275,000 a year raised through its events alone.

It has been more than a year since the charity had last managed to hold an in-person event, but coronavirus restrictions now allow events to go ahead, with restrictions.

Families brave a five-kilometre course in the Bubble Rush events.

Families brave a five-kilometre course in the Bubble Rush events. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Another Bubble Rush is being held in King's Lynn in September.

The charity supports children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

There are four cannons along the way, which fire out foam.

There are four cannons along the way, which fire out foam. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Another Bubble Rush event will be held in King's Lynn in September.

Another Bubble Rush event will be held in King's Lynn in September. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Families took part in the Bubble Rush event at Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday.

Families took part in the Bubble Rush event at Earlham Park in Norwich on Saturday. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


