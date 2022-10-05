Paralysed man's London Marathon heartbreak as robotic suit fails

Simon Kindleysides, 38, made it to mile 22 of the London Marathon before his batteries died - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

A city man known for achieving incredible feats in his robotic suit has spoken of his devastation when it stopped working during the London Marathon.

Simon Kindleysides was hoping to add a third world record to his name this weekend, having already completed the marathon in 2018 in his suit.

The city dad is paralysed from the waist down due to a brain tumour.

Simon walked for 36 hours and was so close to finishing - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

The Blofield man set off on the trek a day early this year in a bid to finish at the same time as the other runners.

However technical issues stopped Simon in his tracks just four miles from the finish line

It rained through the night - but Simon covered up as best he could and carried on - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

The 38-year-old said: “I am deflated. I really wanted to get to cross the finish line with the crowds.”

Simon walked for 36 hours through the night and through the rain.

He said: “I only took six batteries - I thought it would be enough as I get around five miles from each but the cold and the way we stored them seemed to drain them.

“If I just had two more batteries I would have gotten to the end.”

Simon is feeling deflated but looking forward to his next challenge - Credit: Simon Kindleysides



