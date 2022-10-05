Paralysed man's London Marathon heartbreak as robotic suit fails
- Credit: Simon Kindleysides
A city man known for achieving incredible feats in his robotic suit has spoken of his devastation when it stopped working during the London Marathon.
Simon Kindleysides was hoping to add a third world record to his name this weekend, having already completed the marathon in 2018 in his suit.
The city dad is paralysed from the waist down due to a brain tumour.
The Blofield man set off on the trek a day early this year in a bid to finish at the same time as the other runners.
However technical issues stopped Simon in his tracks just four miles from the finish line
The 38-year-old said: “I am deflated. I really wanted to get to cross the finish line with the crowds.”
Simon walked for 36 hours through the night and through the rain.
He said: “I only took six batteries - I thought it would be enough as I get around five miles from each but the cold and the way we stored them seemed to drain them.
“If I just had two more batteries I would have gotten to the end.”