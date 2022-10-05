Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Paralysed man's London Marathon heartbreak as robotic suit fails

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 8:37 AM October 5, 2022
Simon Kindleysides

Simon Kindleysides, 38, made it to mile 22 of the London Marathon before his batteries died - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

A city man known for achieving incredible feats in his robotic suit has spoken of his devastation when it stopped working during the London Marathon.

Simon Kindleysides was hoping to add a third world record to his name this weekend, having already completed the marathon in 2018 in his suit. 

The city dad is paralysed from the waist down due to a brain tumour.  

Simon Kindleysides

Simon walked for 36 hours and was so close to finishing - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

The Blofield man set off on the trek a day early this year in a bid to finish at the same time as the other runners. 

However technical issues stopped Simon in his tracks just four miles from the finish line  

Simon Kindleysides

It rained through the night - but Simon covered up as best he could and carried on - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

The 38-year-old said: “I am deflated. I really wanted to get to cross the finish line with the crowds.” 

Simon walked for 36 hours through the night and through the rain.  

He said: “I only took six batteries - I thought it would be enough as I get around five miles from each but the cold and the way we stored them seemed to drain them.  

Most Read

  1. 1 City barber 'changing lives' through unique hair replacement service
  2. 2 Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger
  3. 3 Grade II-listed apartment with views over Norwich Market for sale for £160k
  1. 4 Arrest made after criminal damage at McDonald's restaurant
  2. 5 St Stephens Street has finally reopened but without any bus stops
  3. 6 'Real-life superhero', Jules Bevis, remembered by his family and children
  4. 7 Drivers flout road closures to frustration of city bosses
  5. 8 Nurses 'considering leaving' jobs over parking charges
  6. 9 Money does grow on trees for seven-year-old from Costessey
  7. 10 Further road closures planned as work continues on new school near Norwich

“If I just had two more batteries I would have gotten to the end.” 

Simon Kindleysides

Simon is feeling deflated but looking forward to his next challenge - Credit: Simon Kindleysides


Norwich News

Don't Miss

WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tributes from friends and family have come in for Lewy Marshall who died August 18, aged 29

'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have set up tents in Orford Place. Pictured inset is Tess Bickerstaff, owner of Norwich Yoga Central

Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon