Paralysed man to take on London marathon in robotic suit

Simon Kindleysides, 38 will be taking on the London marathon for the second time this weekend in his robotic suit - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

Simon Kindleysides is paralysed from the waist down - but using a robotic suit he still managed to complete the London Marathon in 2018.

But one of his biggest regrets was not able to go over the famous finish line with the other runners.

So this weekend Simon will take on the 26.2mile route again but starting a day early so that he can cross the line in front of the crowds.

Simon was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013.

Simon is looking forward to crossing the finish line in front of crowds this year - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

The 38-year-old from Blofield received a Guinness World Record for his attempt in 2018 for being the first paralysed man to walk the London Marathon.

He completed it in 36 hours and 46 minutes – this weekend he hopes to beat his time and bag himself another world record.

He said: “I am aiming to finish in between 24 to 28 hours – this time round we are starting the day before the marathon.”

Simon hopes having the crowds and the other participants around him towards the end of the marathon will give him extra adrenaline.

The business owner will be setting off from Greenwich at 12.45 on Saturday and hopes to cross the finish line on Sunday around 4pm.

Simon said that none of his challenges would have been possible without his team. Pictured: Wayne Howe, Sarah Webster, Simon Kindleysides and Tina Smart - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

He said: “It should make a massive difference as I will have crowds there cheering me on – we didn’t get that last time so this is sure to be an experience I will never forget.”

Simon has been training by walking around Whittlingham Lake and Norwich city centre in his robotic suit – but he is still nervous about the marathon.

He said: “It’s hard going as the suit weighs 25 kilos by itself and I have to support that weight as well as my own body weight – which I do via crutches.

“To activate the leg motions, I have to shift my body from left to right with every step and because I spend most of my time in a wheelchair, I also get vertigo when I stand in the suit.

“So, I end up hurting everywhere – I wouldn’t be able to do it without my team.”

Simon will be raising money for charities Teigan Smiles and the Brain Tumour Charity.

To donate to Simon’s marathon challenge, click here.

Simon will be raising money for Teigan Bayliss's charity Teigan Smiles - which is working to provide rehabilitation for Teigan - Credit: Simon Kindleysides



