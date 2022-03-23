Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
TWO MORE giant eagle owls now on the loose in Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Published: 7:45 AM March 23, 2022
Dean Brandish and his family have been keeping owls for three years and he is gutted that Luna and Buddy got out.

A giant eagle owl thought to be swooping the city streets alone has in fact got two companions at large to tear around Norwich with.  

It has been revealed that Alfie the lovesick owl - who has a wingspan of 6ft - has been joined in the skies over the city by fellow escaped Eurasian eagle owls, Luna and Buddy.  

Alfie escaped his Lakenham home in 2020 and has since been spotted around Carrow Road - even landing on the back of a jogger's head in what was later determined to be a failed attempt at mating.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

