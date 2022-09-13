Becoming Her Majesty: What it was like to portray the monarch

Alexandra Evans (left) played the Queen (right) and said it was the honour of a lifetime. - Credit: Alexandra Evans/PA/Press Association Images

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most recognised people in the world - whether it was here in Britain or across the Commonwealth.

So playing Her Majesty on film or on stage was a huge undertaking for actors in Norfolk.

A handful of people have had the honour of recreating the monarch's likeness and said their research helped them understand what a remarkable woman she was.

Alexandra Evans, 61, is a retired nurse living in Surlingham and was at a rehearsal in Norwich when she heard the news on Thursday.

She said: “I asked to be excused and went to sit in Norwich Cathedral to reflect and have a little cry.”

Alexandra Evans felt fortunate to land the role of the young monarch in an Alan Bennett play - Credit: Alexandra Evans

Alexandra portrayed the Queen in an Alan Bennett play called 'A Question of Attribution' in 2015.

She spent a lot of time perfecting the Queen’s younger voice by listening to older recordings of Her Majesty and copying it as best she could.

Alexandra added: “It was lovely to play her. I remember thinking: 'This is the part’.

Queen Elizabeth II at her Coronation - Credit: PA WIRE

"Even now when I speak to people I am very proud to tell them that I played the Queen.

“I found it quite a responsibility as I wanted to be respectful.

"It’s the end of an era but I am so pleased to be able to say I was an Elizabethan. I am looking forward to the King’s reign.”

A more recent depiction of the Queen was portrayed by Georgette Vale from Wymondham.

Georgette Vale played the Queen very recently as part of many Norfolk and Norwich platinum jubilee celebrations - Credit: Georgette Vale

The 67-year-old is a 'living historian' who often plays famous faces from British history.

Georgette, dressed in a dress suit, played Queen Elizabeth II across many events in Norfolk and Norwich for the Platinum Jubilee.

She said: “It was different to what I usually do as it was all about engaging people.

"The idea was to speak to children about all that changed in the Queen’s life.

Georgette Vale portrayed Queen Elizabeth at various Platinum Jubilee celebrations as a way to bring the monarchs rich history to life - Credit: Georgette Vale

“It was the first time I had played a living person. I did my research and people were accepting.”

Georgette added she was "saddened" by the news, saying: "It was a surprise that it happened so quickly.”

Other Norwich actresses portraying the monarch:

Perhaps the most famous depiction of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by a Norwich actress is Olivia Colman.

Colman portrayed the Queen in popular Netflix series ‘The Crown’ where she appeared in 20 episodes between 2019 and 2020.

Olivia Colman attending the UK premiere of The Favourite at the BFI Southbank for the 62nd BFI London Film Festival - Credit: PA

The Crown is a retelling of the story of the Royal Family. It begins when King George – Queen Elizabeth's father – died.

While the series has been criticised for its historical inaccuracies it has quickly become one of the most streamed programmes on the service.

The actress has been said to refer to the role as her most difficult role to day as behind closed doors people don’t know what Queen Elizabeth is like.

Actress Olivia Colman (real name Sarah Sinclair) receives a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) from the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. - Credit: PA

Olivia Colman won her first Emmy award for her portrayal of the British monarch in the category outstanding lead actress in a drama series.