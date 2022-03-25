Subscriber Exclusive
Can you spot the masks now hidden in city woodland?
Published: 9:00 AM March 25, 2022
- Credit: Submitted
If you go down to the Twenty Acre Woods today, you're sure of a big surprise.
And that's thanks to a volunteer group who have hidden mythical masks around the woodland for adventurers to discover.
The Friends of West Earlham Woods have hung the carved faces, depicting what is known as the Green Man, in a new trail.
The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more.