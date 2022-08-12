Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'It was inevitable': Neighbours' horror as crews tackle health blaze

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:16 PM August 12, 2022
The blaze at Mousehold Heath on August 12

Homeowners living near the popular Mousehold Heath have said it was only a matter of time before a blaze broke out in the barren, parched space. 

The fire on the heath sent smoke billowing into the air - which could be seen across the city - this afternoon (Friday, August 12).

Emergency services - including four fire crews and officers from Norfolk police - were across both sides of the heath in Brittania Road and Gurney Road.

A cordon was in place from the bottom of Ketts Hill.

Pip Morgan, 31, with five-year-old Arlo with the Mousehold Heath fire being put out by crews in the background

Pip Morgan was alerted to the fire by his mother who lives off Earlham Road and could smell smoke.

The 31-year-old of Vincent Road said: "We came to the heath so we could see where the plumes were coming from.

"But it was a lot closer to home than we thought.

Fire services on the scene of a fire off of Gurney Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

"It was inevitable.

"You get lots of people up here in the evenings to have a good time.

"But the conditions are so dry. It's alarming and a little bit disconcerting."

Gail D'Almaine worries for Mousehold Heath's wildlife

Photographer Gail D'Almaine, 62, lives in Venables Close.

"This is one of the best views in Norwich and it may have been ruined by this fire," she said.

"I want to know how it started.

Fire services on the scene of a fire off of Gurney Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

"It feels very different seeing it with your own eyes. You don't always believe what people are saying.

"It's difficult to work out how bad it really is."

Kevin O'Neill has lived in Britannia Road for 18 years.

Kevin O'Neill said he was worried how close the blaze came to city homes

He said: "This is to be the first of many to be honest.

"It's a worry living so close to the heath, it's right behind our house."

Kevin and neighbours explained how there had been another, smaller fire which had started earlier in the week just metres from homes in dry scrubland.

Fire services on the scene of a fire off of Gurney Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

He added: "You can still smell it now.

"We're still worried. It's a bit close for comfort."

Chloe Mussom, 19, said: "The whole hill is black."

James Webster and Chloe Mussom at the Mousehold Heath fire

James Webster, 20 added: "We came out for a run in the sunshine, then were told by police to go off our normal circuit.

"The whole field all the way down the hill is completely, with black smoke going towards the city."

Additional reporting by Harry Torrance.

Police and fire services on the scene of a fire off of Gurney Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Boo

