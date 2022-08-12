Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
Published: 3:30 PM August 12, 2022
Updated: 4:57 PM August 12, 2022
- Credit: Peter Dunn
Smoke has been seen billowing over Norwich after a fire broke out at Mousehold Heath.
Fire crews were called to the blaze in the open in Britannia Road, Norwich, at 3pm today.
They remain at the scene as of 3.20pm tackling the blaze.
There are appliances from Long Stratton, Gorleston, Reepham and Fakenham.
There are reports coming from across the city of large plumes of light and dark grey smoke being visible in the direction of Mousehold Heath.
Police are on the scene dealing with traffic control. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
First Bus services 10 and 10A are unable to serve Gertrude Road or Silver Road and are being diverted.