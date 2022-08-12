Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath

The blaze at Mousehold Heath sent thick plumes of smoke over Norwich - Credit: Peter Dunn

Smoke has been seen billowing over Norwich after a fire broke out at Mousehold Heath.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the open in Britannia Road, Norwich, at 3pm today.

Smoke can be seen billowing over Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The smoke has reportedly been seen from the A47 - Credit: Ed Orchin

They remain at the scene as of 3.20pm tackling the blaze.

There are appliances from Long Stratton, Gorleston, Reepham and Fakenham.

The fire is at Mousehold Heath in Britannia Road - Credit: Alex Molina

The fire can be seen from Prince of Wales Road in Norwich - Credit: Francis Redwood

There are reports coming from across the city of large plumes of light and dark grey smoke being visible in the direction of Mousehold Heath.

Police are on the scene dealing with traffic control. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

First Bus services 10 and 10A are unable to serve Gertrude Road or Silver Road and are being diverted.