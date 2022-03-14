New community woodland planted on edge of the city

More than 100 trees were planted in Great Plumstead in Rosebery Field, off Hamilton Close. - Credit: Contributed

People living in a new housing development will be able to wander through a nearby woodland and pick fruit from the trees planted there.

More than 100 trees were planted in Great Plumstead's Rosebery Fields, located just off Hamilton Close, on Saturday.

The community woods - build on council-owned land - form part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the Queen's Green Canopy tree planting initiative encouraging people to create a "special gift" to commemorate the landmark.

A mixture of trees including wild pear, cherry plum, hawthorn, apple, rowan, greengage plum, dog rose, ash and hazel have been planted in Great Plumstead.

Additional fruit trees were provided by Broadland District Council and folk to go alongside the 100 trees provided by the county council.

This is part of the county council's programme to plant one million trees across Norfolk over the next five years.

County councillor Ian Mackie (Cons) said: "Planting trees is one of the best ways to absorb carbon and to bring the community together.

"This is a long-term sustainable solution to our climate challenge and is a wonderful lasting legacy for the environment and community in a relatively new development."

The nearby site is made up of 22 new homes which have all been sold and which were designed for families of all sizes.

It consists of a range of house types, from one bedroom flats to four bedroom homes.

The planting team was led by members of the Great and Little Plumstead Parish Council including parish chairman Joe Wiley, vice-chairman of the parish council Shaun Vincent and Mr Mackie.

"Planting over 100 trees and creating a new community woods is a wonderful and lasting way to celebrate and commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee," Mr Mackie added.

"We planted a mixture of trees to bring a diversity of colour, habitats and fruits."

The county council's One Million Trees for Norfolk scheme was launched in November 2020.

It is intended to help the authority achieve net zero carbon by 2030.

Sprowston has also recently benefited from the scheme with a "mini forest" planted at the Recreation Ground in February.

For more information on the county council project visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/milliontrees