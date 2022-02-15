'Tiny forest' planted as recent vandalism spree dismissed

A new 'Tiny Forest' has been planted in Sprowston despite recent vandalism of trees in Old Catton - Credit: Sprowston Town Council/Catton Park

Tree trashing in a city suburb has not deterred a neighbouring community from planting a new "mini forest" nearby.

The woodland has been planted at Sprowston Recreation Ground with volunteers digging in various native species on Monday.

The copse is protected by a low fence which will be removed once the trees are fully grown.

Planting in progress at Sprowston Recreation Ground

And town clerk Guy Ranaweera is hopeful the recent spate of trees being vandalised less than a mile away at Catton Park will not be replicated in Sprowston.

Dozens of trees have been targeted in Catton in recent months with some ripped apart and others with their tops lopped off in the 70-acre beauty spot.

But Mr Ranaweera believes Sprowston Recreation Ground has good visibility, while the green space is locked overnight to "greatly reduce" the potential for vandalism.

One of the multiple trees which have been damaged in Catton Park, Norwich

He said: "We are very fortunate in that we don’t usually have a significant vandalism problem on the recreation ground.

"The low-level fencing around our tiny forest site is primarily to prevent accidental damage, be it by users of the recreation ground, dogs or stray footballs."

The 'Tiny Forest' in Sprowston Recreation Ground

The free planting event was fully subscribed after being organised by the town and county councils.

John Ward, Sprowston town mayor, who took part in the planting event said: “I am delighted that Sprowston has been chosen as one of the five Norfolk locations for a mini forest.

"Our participation in this Miyawaki initiative demonstrates the town council’s desire to enhance our natural environment and contribute to the fight against climate change."

Sprowston mayor John Ward planting trees for the new 'Tiny Forest'

The Miyawaki technique comes from Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki and can create tiny forests as small as 30 square feet.

Mr Ward added: "The mini forest will be a source of great interest to Sprowston folk who will be able to watch it grow and develop over many years to come."

The forest site in the suburb is 200 metres squared.

Planting has begun at Sprowston Recreation Ground for the 'Tiny Forest'

Among the species planted are small leaf lime, box, sycamore, black poplar, oak, silver birch, spindle and willow.

The ‘tiny forests’ initiative is part of Norfolk County Council’s One Million Trees for Norfolk project funded by the government.

For more information visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/milliontrees