City sites already earmarked to host 'warm banks' this winter

Energy bills are soaring which has raised the idea of 'warm banks' this winter. Pictured inset is Chris Elliott of The Feed social enterprise - Credit: PA/Chris Elliott

Specific sites are already being set aside to act as 'warm banks' for city people this winter.

The idea of warm banks is that venues like churches, community centres and libraries would be used as hubs for those unable to afford to heat their homes.

And with costs already beginning to creep up councillors in Norwich have begun discussions over where would be suitable for these warm banks.

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for the Mile Cross ward, said the library in Aylsham Road and the Phoenix Centre are already being considered for this scheme.

Ms Rumsby said: "I can honestly see people dying from hypothermia. There are a lot of people coming to the centre in the winter anyway.

"I can definitely see warm banks happening because people are not able to use electrics.

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross - Credit: Labour Party

"There has been more uptake with foodbanks and there are more people at the Phoenix Centre saying they want food they do not have to cook.

"We have to give them stuff for sandwiches or pasta and pot noodles which can be made using a kettle."

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England, said while local authorities were doing “all they can”, warm banks were “not alternatives” to providing householders with “adequate resources” to make heating their homes affordable.

People could struggle to afford to heat their homes this winter as energy prices rise - Credit: PA

Denise Carlo, Green city councillor for the Nelson ward, said: "If it came down to that I would of course be in support of it.

"But warm centres should only be seen as a last resort and we shouldn’t be talking about needing them. Instead the government should be addressing the energy crisis right now.

"The Green party wants the government to bring the five big energy suppliers into public ownership and for the price of energy to be returned to where it was in October last year."

Denise Carlo. Photo: Dan Grimmer - Credit: Archant

The councillor has also called for home insulation to be made a top priority ahead of the winter months.

Ken Leggett, Conservative district councillor for Old Catton said: "It sounds like a very good idea and I certainly welcome the opportunity to try and help those people who are going to be in difficulties.

"We all realise it is going to be serious and situations will arise where people are struggling with bills."

Kenneth Leggett, district councillor for Old Catton - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Leggett suggested the village hall and church hall could be suitable locations for the warm banks in Old Catton.

He will be discussing the idea in more detail with district council officers.

Broadland District Council’s portfolio holder for communities, councillor Fran Whymark (Cons) said: “With spiralling heating costs, keeping warm this winter will be a challenge for many people and we are working hard to do all we can to help, including looking at communal spaces for people to keep warm."

Ron King, 72, who lives in Lambert Road in Sprowston is among those who would welcome the opportunity to visit a warm bank.

He said: "I have got a wood burner but it depends how much prices go up. I think a warm bank is a brilliant idea and there are plenty of churches and community centres that could do that."

It comes as the average householder’s yearly energy bill is set to rise from October to £3,549.

The Feed is a social enterprise with a mission to motivate change in people to prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich.

Chris Elliott, marketing manager at The Feed, said: "We launched a social supermarket last month which ties in with the 'warm bank' concept.

Chris Elliott, of The Feed Café in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

"We provide really low cost food and it has had really strong demand already.

"We have seen examples of a parent and son on £15 a week to survive. We are hearing these kind of challenges in our Hall Road base every day."

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "We’re continuing to work as quickly as we can with our key partners across the city to make sure we do all we can to provide the additional support they may need during these really tough times."