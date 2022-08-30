High street bracing for turbulent winter due to strikes and costs

Special Report

Traders are preparing for a winter of discontent as widespread strikes are being planned in response to the growing cost of living crisis.

Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) has expressed concern for businesses in the city as energy bills are set to rise by 300pc.

Trade unions are also calling for more government support and pay rises "at least in line with inflation" as industrial coordination between unions is being proposed.

Stefan Gurney, executive director at Norwich BID, said: "Norwich is no different to the rest of the country in that it is a very tough environment at the moment.

"Nationally, we are talking about figures of one in five businesses going under with the challenges across all different sectors."

Mr Gurney highlighted the importance of public transport in providing access to the city amid British union - the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers - backing talks of coordinated strike action.

It comes as ten strike days have already taken place across Greater Anglia's network this summer.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said: "The rail industry is working hard to try to resolve disputes with rail unions.

"At the moment, there are no further strikes scheduled for our network. However if this changes, we will let customers know as soon as possible."

The train company is given a minimum of two weeks' notice of any strike action and has operated a limited service on strike days.

This limited service is around 10pc of what it normally is.

A spokeswoman for Konectbus - which provides services in the city - said it is encouraging people to switch to cheaper public transport as fuel prices rise.

She added: "We have no plans to raise any fares or anything. We are not aware of any discussions regarding strikes but I can't comment on the industry as a whole."

First Bus has also said it has a strong relationship with union colleagues and is not anticipating disruption.

While many city centre businesses will be reliant on returning footfall from locals this winter, preparing for rising costs is taking up unprecedented amounts of time for bosses.

Keir Slater, manager of Mr Postles' Apothecary restaurant and cocktail bar in Upper King Street, said this is the most challenging period he has faced during his 13 years managing bars.

He added: "Electricity and gas is going to be tens and thousands of pounds on top of other things such as cooking oil which has doubled in price since Ukraine was invaded.

"There are huge costs across the board with stock numbers really tight. Any product - even a product which is doing well - is almost tripling."

Among the measures taking place in an attempt to cut costs is additional staff training on saving energy and ensuring kitchen appliances are turned off when bookings are down.

Mr Slater is among the many businesses calling for the incoming prime minister and government to help reduce the strain - either through an energy rebate or cutting rates or VAT.

The manager said: "There is a sharp increase in everything across the board and wages are not going up at the same speed.

"It is not like we can spend huge percentages on products because people do not have the wages to afford it."

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, is calling for multinational companies to stop paying "huge sums" to shareholders and for customers not to be passed on the costs of price rises.

Mr Lewis said: "Workers are thinking of striking because they are facing choices like: 'Shall I heat my house or feed my children?'

"For decades now, the balance between people who work for a living and people who hold or rent out assets has shifted definitively in favour of the latter group.

"At some point, we are going to have to rebalance this. In the immediate term companies and corporations will need to pay their workers increased wages that they require out of their ballooning profits.

"High and volatile prices really do matter to everybody - including crucially to small businesses."

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North, said: "I would urge unions to be talking not striking.

"Many people and small businesses in Norwich will be very concerned at the unfair threat of being held to ransom by big unions’ hard-line strikes.”