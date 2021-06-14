Elections postponed due to candidate's death to go ahead

Published: 10:53 AM June 14, 2021

Voters in Norwich's Sewell ward will go to the polls on Thursday, June 17.

People in part of Norwich will go to the polls this week, in elections which had been postponed due to the death of one of the candidates.

The elections in Sewell ward were due to take place on May 6 but were suspended following the death of Conservative candidate Eve Collishaw.

The elections in Sewell ward were postponed after the death of Conservative candidate Eve Collishaw.

Miss Collishaw, a former Norwich Lord Mayor, had been standing for both Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council, but died, at the age of 76, in April.

The rearranged elections will take place on Thursday, June 17, with polling stations open from 7am until 10pm. The count takes place overnight.

At county council level, Labour's Julie Brociek-Coulton is looking to retain the division she has held for the past eight years.

She was a comfortable winner in 2017, with a majority of 1,125 over the second placed Conservatives.

The Liberal Democrat is Helen Arundell, while Simon Jones is the Conservative candidate.

The Green candidate is Adrian Holmes, who has previously served as a city councillor for Wensum and Mancroft.

In the city council election, Labour's Laura McCarney-Gray is defending the ward she first won in 2019.

The Greens are fielding Gary Champion, while the county Conservative and Lib Dem candidates are also standing for the city division.

Polling cards will state where people should go to vote, with polling stations at Rosebery Road Methodist Church, Silver Road Community Centre, Christ Church Centre and St Mary Magdalene Church.

Due to coronavirus safety measures, people are urged to take their own pen or pencil to mark the ballot sheets and will be asked to wear masks to enter the polling stations.

The Conservatives are in control of Norfolk County Council.

Following the May 6 elections, the Conservatives tightened their control on Norfolk County Council.

They held 58 divisions, Labour 11, the Liberal Democrats eight, the Green Party three and the Independents three.

However, the resignation of Conservative Thomas Smith, who represented Gaywood South, to take up a job offer in London, means a by-election for his division will be held.

Labour have control of Norwich City Council.

Norwich City Council remains under the control of Labour. They have 27 councillors, the Greens nine and the Liberal Democrats three.