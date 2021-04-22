Tributes after death of the 100th Lord Mayor of Norwich

Published: 1:13 PM April 22, 2021 Updated: 2:30 PM April 22, 2021

Tributes have been paid to Eve Collishaw, former Lord Mayor of Norwich. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Tributes have been paid to the 100th Lord Mayor of Norwich, after her death this week.

Former county and city councillor Eve Collishaw, who died at the age of 76 on Tuesday, has been hailed as "a champion and advocate" for Norwich.

Norwich-born Miss Collishaw became the city's 100th Lord Mayor in 2009.

Eve Collishaw, pictured at her home in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

She had represented Taverham at Norfolk Council from 1997 until 2009 and served Catton Grove at Norwich City Council from 2004 until 2011.

Miss Collishaw was also an entrepreneur and used to run Event Knitwear in Norwich's Bridewell Alley in the 1980s and 1990s.

During her spell as Lord Mayor, with Tim O'Riordan, emeritus professor of environmental sciences at the University of East Anglia, as Sheriff of Norwich, one of her aims was to promote businesses and tourism.

Eve Collishaw with Snap the dragon during her time as Lord Mayor. - Credit: Paul Hewitt

The pair chose Voluntary Norfolk as their civic charity during their year in the roles and helped to raise more than £20,000 for the organisation.

Miss Collishaw had been seeking a return to politics in next month's elections and was the Conservative candidate for Sewell in the city and county council elections.

Antony Little, executive principal at Norwich's Hewett Academy and Jane Austen College and former leader of the Conservative group at City Hall, said: "She was a grass roots politician in the best sense of the word.

"She was so caring about the people she represented and connected with them in a way that I think many modern politicians do not always do.

"She believed very much in the civic duty and that her job was to help the city."

Miss Collishaw served as deputy to Mr Little during his time at City Hall.

He said: "People on the council said we had a mother and son relationship and that's how I viewed it too.

"She would tell me when I was doing something wrong and of the many mistakes I made in politics, most of them were because I hadn't listened to Eve.

"Norwich has lost a champion and an advocate and I have lost a really good friend and mentor."

Alan Waters, Labour leader of Norwich City Council, said: "We were saddened to hear about the death of Eve Collishaw.

"Eve dedicated many years to serving the city, as a county and city councillor, as well as being Norwich’s 100th Lord Mayor.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult and sad time.”

George Nobbs, former Labour leader of Norfolk County Council, said: "Although we were political opponents, Eve Collishaw was one of the nicest people I ever encountered during my political career. I am truly saddened."

Eve Collishaw. - Credit: Archant

