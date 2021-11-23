Couple's concern over state of paths on weekly shop walk

Concerns have been raised over the amount of leaves fallen by the Pound Lane Sainsbury's store for pedestrians - Credit: Archant

An alarmed couple is calling for urgent action over bunged up drains drains in the city centre - which say is having a knock-on impact of the safety of nearby pavements.

Mel Barton, 74, of Furze Road in Thorpe St Andrew, contacted the Evening News about the drains in the Thorpe Ring Road heading towards the Pound Lane Sainsbury's.

She walks to the store with her 75-year-old husband once a week but the pair are often forced to step into the road because of the amount of leaves covering the path and drains.

Sainsbury's in Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mrs Barton said: "I am not sure when they were last cleared out. It has been like that for months.

"Every time we walk to Sainsbury's my husband keeps saying 'look at the drains'.

"I’ve been reading tweets by councils telling people to keep their drains clear to prevent flooding. I think they need to look at the drains on our roads which are fully blocked. I had to move muck away from the drains to even find them."

The Evening News has taken on the issue for Mrs Barton as part of our recently launched 'We'll Sort It' campaign, which aims to resolve any problems for city folk.

And the couple also fear a heavy downpour could result in the road being flooded given the amount of leaves falling on the pavement and road.

It is now understood that a member of the county council's highways team visited the ring road on Tuesday.

A blocked drain in the Thorpe Ring Road - Credit: Mel Barton

Thorpe St Andrew county councillor, Ian Mackie, said: "As soon as I was made aware I spoke to my local highways engineer and our excellent highways rangers have visited and are working around the clock.

"Leaves are falling as quickly as they are being cleared at the moment. Highways will be contacting Broadland District Council to check on the sweeping programme as well. But I can assure people the gullies are still working fine.

County councillor Ian Mackie - Credit: Submitted

"The best way to report highways matters is via the county council highways portal and these will be logged and responded to as soon as possible, or contact your county councillor.

“I am grateful to the Evening News for bringing this matter to my attention. Working together you can get so much more done.”

Chris Alston, Highway area manager at Norfolk County Council added: “Leaves falling onto the road is expected at this time of the year and we will continue to undertake routine emptying of the roadside gullies to help address this.”