Bushy tree which caused folks to miss buses finally gets a chop

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:00 PM June 2, 2022
The overgrown tree at the Yarmouth Road cemetery bus stop has been cut back. Pictured inset is Revd James Stewart 

The overgrown tree at the Yarmouth Road cemetery bus stop has been cut back. Pictured inset is Revd James Stewart - Credit: Revd James Stewart

An overgrown tree which was obstructing bus drivers' views of passengers on the pavement has been given a much-needed haircut.

For weeks those in the Lime Trees next to the Yarmouth Road cemetery in Thorpe St Andrew were forced to walk into the road to flag down a bus or witness their waves going unnoticed.

The issue was reported to Thorpe St Andrew Town Council which then passed on the message to Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church. 

The church confirmed the trees were cut back on Wednesday ahead of the Jubilee weekend. 

The overgrown tree at the Yarmouth Road bus stop in Thorpe St Andrew before it was chopped back 

The overgrown tree at the Yarmouth Road bus stop in Thorpe St Andrew before it was chopped back - Credit: Marcus Moore

Bus passenger Marcus Moore, 36, who lives in Sprowston, was among those to miss a bus because of the foliage obscuring road users' views.

Mr Moore, who has a disability, said: "I have missed two buses because of it and I also nearly slipped over walking into the road to flag another one down. 

"It's not an ideal situation for relatives who are visiting graves of loved ones. I have spoken to other people who are not happy about it.

"I felt unsafe when I was having to step into the road." 

Marcus Moore, who has struggled with a faulty street light due to his dyspraxia.

Sprowston bus user Marcus Moore - Credit: Marcus Moore

The Revd James Stewart of Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church said: "We are very grateful to Mr Moore for contacting the council who in turn contacted us.

"We do all we can to help all within our community.

"The Lime Trees at the front of the Thorpe St Andrew churchyard had grown a lot this spring and so in the midst of our many Jubilee preparations we have visited and cut back the branches." 

 Revd James Stewart of Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church next to the chopped back tree at the bus stop 

Revd James Stewart of Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church next to the chopped back tree at the bus stop - Credit: Revd James Stewart

The church also ensured the bus stop sign and timetable board were cleaned as part of this work. 

The tree has now been cut back at the Yarmouth Road bus stop near the cemetery 

The tree has now been cut back at the Yarmouth Road bus stop near the cemetery - Credit: Revd James Stewart

Mr Moore contacted the Evening News as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign which aims to take up problems for folk across the city.

The campaign so far has been successful in getting people vaccinated, rectifying road concerns and fixing damaged public spaces.

Have you got a problem and could do with our help? If so, email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk.

The bus stop before it was cleaned on Wednesday, June 1 

The bus stop before it was cleaned on Wednesday, June 1 - Credit: Revd James Stewart

The bus stop after it has been tidied up in Thorpe St Andrew's Yarmouth Road

The bus stop after it has been tidied up in Thorpe St Andrew's Yarmouth Road - Credit: Revd James Stewart

