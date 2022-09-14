Library expansion begins - but no warm bank expected this winter

Work has begun to extend a town library meaning it can accommodate more people this winter.

Norfolk County Council's contractor started construction at Sprowston Library on Monday, September 5.

This was after some concerns had been raised over the loss of the sensory garden at the library which children from the Sprowston Youth Engagement Project had helped to create just before the Covid pandemic.

The town council was opposed to the application for the library to be extended at the time but it has since been passed.

The sensory garden at Sprowston Library which SYEP youngsters helped to build - Credit: SYEP

John Ward, Conservative county councillor for Sprowston, said: "I support the extension to the library.

"While it is unfortunate that we are losing some of the garden area there will still be enough outside space left for a small garden.

"The current library is small and struggles to accommodate any groups larger than about a dozen."

Sprowston county councillor John Ward - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The extension is located to the side elevation between the two existing parts of the library.

Contributions from housing development has made funding available for the library to be extended.

The county council has said the extension will provide more space for books, study and the library's popular family activities.

Sprowston Library in Recreation Ground Road - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Ward added: "The extension will give the opportunity to grow the groups that are currently using the library, to give the opportunity to other groups and to put on more activities.

"It also means the traditional library area will not be so compromised when there are groups present."

It is not expected the extended building will be used as a warm bank for people who are unable to afford to heat their homes this winter.

Bill Couzens, chairman of Sprowston Town Council, said: "Warm banks are an idea that has been floated but is not something the town council has considered for this venue.

Sprowston Town Council chairman Bill Couzens - Credit: Santos Photography

"The idea of sending frail people from cold homes into an even colder winter to trudge to a warm room without any catering facilities doesn't seem logical.

"This is especially so with the anticipated rise in further Covid variants this winter when they will mix closely with people from different households."