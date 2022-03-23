Delight as plans lodged to expand fire station after police hub departure

Sprowston mayor John Ward, pictured inset, has welcomed the plans to expand the town's fire station in Chartwell Road - Credit: Google Maps/Britanny Woodman

A town on the edge of the city has welcomed news its fire station could be expanded in light of the imminent loss of its police facility.

Plans have been lodged for Sprowston Fire Station in Chartwell Road to be extended at the rear of the building to create an additional multi-purpose room and storage area.

Town councillors have welcomed the efforts to retain the fire station given Sprowston is set to lose its police facility in Wroxham Road when the new police hub at Postwick's Broadland Gate Business Park is built.

Sprowston Fire Station in Chartwell Road - Credit: Google Maps

Sprowston mayor and county councillor, John Ward (Cons), said: "I understand that Sprowston Fire Station is well used and I welcome any improvements that will add to its efficiency.

"In contrast the police station has been an office base for the police for many years and not somewhere the public can access."

Consultation opened for public to have their say on the Viking Centre in Sprowston. John Ward, Town Mayor. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The plans will be sent to Norfolk County Council to approve after Broadland District Council made no comments or observations on the proposal.

The district council was invited to make comments as a consultee.

Bill Couzens, a town councillor who has lived in Sprowston for 40 years, said: "I think that's good news as I understand Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service is currently reviewing the fire stations.

"It means that Sprowston will retain one and the staff there. It will secure the future of the site. Sprowston has good links to both the north Norwich area and the city."

Sprowston town councillor Bill Couzens who has lived in the town for 30 years - Credit: Santos Photography

Sprowston's fire station has firefighters available 24 hours a day seven days a week.

They work in teams, known as watches, on a rota system.

Staff at the station also conduct school visits.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

It comes as Norfolk Police has been weighing up whether to sell the Wroxham Road police building or share it with other public sector departments.

Norfolk Police are set to build a new eastern policing hub at Broadland Gate Business Park, in Postwick. Photo: Chaplin Farrant - Credit: Archant

Chief superintendent Chris Balmer previously said: "I would say we are relocating rather than closing as we are going to move the resources from Sprowston to Postwick.

"This will create far better facilities and make it easier for officers to do their jobs."