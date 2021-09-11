'It's been a godsend': Public's fears over police station closure

Published: 7:00 AM September 11, 2021

Concerns have been raised over a cop shop in the city being earmarked for closure.

The Sprowston police station in Wroxham Road will be moved to Postwick with the future of the site uncertain.

Norfolk Police is weighing up whether to sell the building or share it with other public sector departments.

This plan would see beat officers take a smaller space for drop-ins.

The station will no longer be a fully operational station as plans for a new police hub at the Broadland Gate Business Park were given the green light by councillors in 2020.

Norfolk Police are set to build a new eastern policing hub at Broadland Gate Business Park, in Postwick. Photo: Chaplin Farrant - Credit: Archant

Chief superintendent Chris Balmer said: "The new station is about creating modern facilities. We have already seen the massive benefits of creating a new hub in Swaffham.

"I would say we are relocating rather than closing as we are going to move the resources from Sprowston to Postwick which will create far better facilities and make it easier for officers to do their jobs."

An artist's impression of the new Broadland Police Station hub at Postwick - Credit: Norfolk Police

But some living in Sprowston believe the loss of the police station will have an impact on their community.

Marcus Moore, who lives in Barkers Lane, said: "With it being so close to the recreation ground, the station has been like a godsend if something was happening. An officer would be there in a flash."

Town councillor Bill Couzens, who has lived in the town for over 25 years, said: "The level of police support in Sprowston has diminished considerably over the last decade.

"The chief inspector claimed that with the NDR officers can get to anywhere north of Norwich just as easily, which is possibly true. For locals though this means they are losing their local and visible contact point."

While there have been "cuppa with a copper" surgeries at the library, and infrequent public meetings via Zoom, Mr Couzens said he would like to see regular face-to-face meetings resume soon.

Town mayor John Ward said: "The new police centre at Postwick is expected to be completed in the autumn of next year, at which time the Sprowston police station will close.

"Most people realise that for some years now Sprowston station has not been a place the public could access and it had become just offices for the police."