'Enough is enough': Anger over sewage spewing into water
- Credit: Archant
Leaking sewage at a river beauty spot has prompted calls for action as more people use the spot during the summer months.
A broken pipe was found to be spewing sewage into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew's River Green which the Environment Agency has been trying to repair for months.
But now a further source of sewage has been spotted from Thorpe Island where human faeces have been seen pouring directly into the water.
Thorpe St Andrew county councillor Ian Mackie (Cons) said: "Enough is enough. Over many months and even years there have been repeated calls for planning enforcement to take place by the Broads Authority.
"Now we are enduring a very serious risk to the environmental and human health with reports of raw human waste going straight into the water.
"I am calling on the Environment Agency and the Broads Authority to take immediate enforcement action before it’s too late and we have a serious health incident."
The Environment Agency is responsible for the disposal of sewage while the Broads Authority is responsible for the navigation bylaws concerning the boats moored in the area.
Having previously repaired one break in the faulty pipe in the winter, the Environment Agency subsequently found a further misconnection.
A spokeswoman previously said: "We take any pollution incident seriously and will continue to work hard with all parties involved to stop this pollution as soon as possible."
But Mr Mackie has called for urgent action as the river becomes increasingly used in the warm weather.
He added: "This is a well used river for paddle boarding, rowing and hire boats as well as children feeding the birds. We need a solution and we need it now."
It is understood the broken pipe is under the water and has been difficult to repair ever since it was first damaged two to three years ago.
Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has been in talks with the Environment Agency as they work to try and find a solution after the council was made aware of the problem.
The Environment Agency and Broads Authority have been contacted.