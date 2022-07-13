Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Councils to keep play areas open amid rising temperatures

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:00 AM July 13, 2022
Chapelfield Gardens children's play area.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

With outdoor attractions across the country shutting due to soaring temperatures, Norwich's district councils have vowed the city's parks will stay open.

Both Broadland District Council and Norwich City Council has promised parents they won't close the gates to open space.

Parents have been warned to keep an eye on their little ones though, after a 16-month-old Heartsease toddler burned her leg on some play equipment.

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "I've spoken to various teams and we’re not aware of any issues.

"We don't anticipate any closures."

A spokesman for Broadland Council added: "We have not closed any play areas."

Mercury levels are predicted to rise even higher by the end of the week with an "extreme heat" warning issued by the Met Office for Sunday.

The amber weather warning currently in effect has now been extended until Monday with temperatures expected to pose a risk to people's health.

Parts of Norfolk could see record-breaking temperatures next week with potential highs of 40C forecast.

