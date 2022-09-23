Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

City hotels to house refugees - despite Home Office admission

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:00 AM September 23, 2022
The Holiday Inn Express in Hellesdon 

The Holiday Inn Express in Hellesdon - Credit: Google Maps

Prominent hotels on the edge of the city will become temporary homes for refugees and people seeking asylum.

Proposals have been made by the Home Office for additional hotels in Norfolk including the Holiday Inn Express in Drayton High Road, Hellesdon and Best Western Brook Hotel in Bowthorpe.

It is proposed for them "to be used for the purpose of asylum contingency accommodation", according to information passed to South Norfolk Council's elected members by its officers.

A spokesman for the council said: "The Home Office has taken all rooms in the hotels and the arrangements have already started. The council's community teams and the council's community connectors will work with our local people to help resolve any concerns.

"Once the asylum process has been completed our housing teams will be available to help those who wish to stay in the area."

It is understood people will move on to other accommodation.

The Best Western has around 80 bedrooms with a capacity for 172 people and 78 bedrooms in the Holiday Inn Express with capacity for 176, according to Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell who is husband of Liberal Democrat county and district councillor for Costessey, Sharon Blundell.

A Home Office spokesman said: "The Home Office does not comment on operational arrangements for individual hotels.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Absolute chaos' - Passengers sleep in airport after four-hour queues
  2. 2 Controversial restaurant operating again from suburban home
  3. 3 Norwich bar ditching electricity in response to cost of living crisis
  1. 4 Mum's heartbreak at son's arrest after dad murdered in the street
  2. 5 'Sexual activity' in lay-by forces police to carry out high visibility patrols
  3. 6 Former WWE star to return to the ring in 'emotional' Norwich homecoming
  4. 7 Chance to run pub in heart of historic Norwich
  5. 8 Fears over families living in new estate before planning condition sign off
  6. 9 Vandals leave another independent shop with expensive damage
  7. 10 Norwich fish and chip shop named one of UK's best

“The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable and we are working with local authorities to find appropriate long-term accommodation across the United Kingdom.”

District and county councillor Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, vice-chairman of Cost

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Mr Blundell said: "I have no issues with it but we have to put in as much effort into helping our own society as well, including the homeless."

He added it was important infrastructure, including GP surgeries to support the people staying in the hotels, was in place and the memo from council officers said the temporary accommodation would be staffed 24/7 with two housing officers and two security staff.

Mike Sands, city and county councillor for Bowthorpe. Pic: Archant Library.

Mike Sands, Labour city and county councillor for Bowthorpe - Credit: Archant

Mike Sands, Labour city councillor for Bowthorpe, said: "We have got a lot of refugees who desperately need help. I know this will generate some consternation in certain elements of the community but we have a duty to assist refugees.

"Norwich has a history of welcoming people. It is a humanitarian issue and we cannot abandon refugees."


South Norfolk Council
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Chantry Place in Norwich, Norfolk, on a busy Saturday afternoon filled with shoppers.

All the exciting changes happening at Chantry Place shopping centre

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Vehicles parked at the entrance of Webster Close in Bowthorpe and Susan Clayton, who is concerned over the state of parking

Norfolk County Council

Plea for enforcement to end 'nightmare' parking battle

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
An Adventure Leisure facility is coming to Norwich this winter 

Retail

All the exciting changes happening at Norwich Riverside

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Live News

Man fined for running 'unlicensed and unhygienic' tattoo studio in bedroom

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon