City hotel earmarked to host more than 170 asylum seekers

A city hotel is set to become a temporary home to more than 170 asylum seekers.

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North, said an email from the director of asylum support at the Home Office had confirmed the department intends to use the Holiday Inn Express in Hellesdon to provide the temporary accommodation.

But Ms Smith has written to home secretary Priti Patel to say she has concerns over existing capacity for essential public services in light of the move.

Chloe Smith has written to Priti Patel over plans for a hotel to be used as an asylum - Credit: House of Commons

Ms Smith made it clear that Norwich is a "friendly, welcoming city" but asked for reassurance that the sudden housing of up to 176 people will be balanced with public resources.

It is understood the Drayton High Road-based hotel could start welcoming refugees from this week.

The hotel would also be staffed at all hours with two housing officers and two security staff, according to Ms Smith.

The Holiday Inn Express in Hellesdon - Credit: Google Maps

Ms Smith said: "Norwich is a friendly, warm city which has welcomed refugees and those in need throughout its history.

"However, firstly, the hotel site in my constituency is in an area where there are already real concerns over sufficient capacity for essential public services such as doctors’ and dentists’ surgeries, schools and other infrastructure.

"I have spoken for constituents on these points consistently and am working closely with the local health authorities and others to get the infrastructure that the residents of today and tomorrow need."

Norwich North's Conservative MP Chloe Smith - Credit: UK Parliament

Concerns have also been raised over the impact on the hotel as an important location for welcoming visitors to the city.

Ms Smith said: "While I hope this is sensible and supportive to asylum seekers in their time of need, it changes the nature of a hotel – which is a significant point in a city such as Norwich that trades strongly in tourism and hospitality.

"What assessment has been undertaken of the market to ensure that our economy and the many jobs in tourism and hospitality are not affected by this decision?"

The MP concluded her letter by referring to many constituents flagging up concerns for the safety of large number of migrants travelling across the Channel in small boats, adding: "What more is your department doing to stop this tragic human traffic?"