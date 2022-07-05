Plea to get 5ft mega bush axed from busy pavement

The out of control bush in Brightwell Road has blocked the vision for drivers. The photo is taken from in the lay-by - Credit: Pat McDermott

A giant bush which is sprawling across a busy stretch of a city street needs to be shown the shears, say neighbours who have dubbed the plant 'Sideshow Bob'.

The 5ft overgrown shrub is in Brightwell Road in Catton.

It has earned its moniker from a character from The Simpsons known for having voluminous hair.

The giant bush in Catton has been named 'Sideshow Bob' by begrudging neighbours - Credit: Pat McDermott

Pat McDermott, who is retired and has been living in the area for 35 years, has reported the issue to the council twice.

She said: “When I first reported it last year they told me that it would be actioned in six weeks but nothing happened.”

Pat reported it again two weeks ago and still the unruly plant is growing wild - prompting fears it may cause an accident.

The Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign launched in October last year - Credit: Archant

Pat, who is in her 50s, said: “I was pulling out of the lay-by around a week ago and suddenly a cyclist came shooting down, I had not seen him previously because the bush was blocking my sight.”

Pat’s Brightwell Road neighbour has also had issues pulling out of his driveway as he cannot see down the hill because of the bush.

“It has been well over a year since the bush was trimmed,” Pat said.

The fed up city woman has turned to the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign - which fixes people's problems around the city - to get the bush a chop.

She added: "I've never been told why it's taken so long to get it sorted. They just keep telling me it will be six weeks.

"I'm terrified one day there will be an accident because of it that won't end well.

Pat McDermott - Credit: Pat McDermott

"It's strange because workmen have been out to cut the grassy verge nearby but they never touch the bush."

And the area now looks so bedraggled folk are chucking rubbish beneath the leaves.

She said: “I just feel that if it was my hedge I would have been told to trim it back, so it's annoying that the rules don’t seem to be the same for public plants.”

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “Norfolk County Council try to act as quickly as possible when issues are brought to our attention.

"Work to trim this hedge back will be completed once the bird nesting season has finished.”