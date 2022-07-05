Plea to get 5ft mega bush axed from busy pavement
- Credit: Pat McDermott
A giant bush which is sprawling across a busy stretch of a city street needs to be shown the shears, say neighbours who have dubbed the plant 'Sideshow Bob'.
The 5ft overgrown shrub is in Brightwell Road in Catton.
It has earned its moniker from a character from The Simpsons known for having voluminous hair.
Pat McDermott, who is retired and has been living in the area for 35 years, has reported the issue to the council twice.
She said: “When I first reported it last year they told me that it would be actioned in six weeks but nothing happened.”
Pat reported it again two weeks ago and still the unruly plant is growing wild - prompting fears it may cause an accident.
Pat, who is in her 50s, said: “I was pulling out of the lay-by around a week ago and suddenly a cyclist came shooting down, I had not seen him previously because the bush was blocking my sight.”
Most Read
- 1 City pub 'full of life again' after busy opening weekend
- 2 Quaint 'tucked away' house is for sale for the first time in almost 30 years
- 3 Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth
- 4 See inside this £1.15m Bridgerton-style city centre period property
- 5 Hidden city garden opening with live music and plant sale
- 6 Teen slapped with six points on licence - but she can't even drive
- 7 Mystery over how grotty sofa ended up on garage roof
- 8 Norfolk areas with the most and fewest Covid deaths in 2020 and 2021
- 9 Can you spot yourself in these photos of Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022?
- 10 'Killer weeds infesting river are threat to life', warns boat boss
Pat’s Brightwell Road neighbour has also had issues pulling out of his driveway as he cannot see down the hill because of the bush.
“It has been well over a year since the bush was trimmed,” Pat said.
The fed up city woman has turned to the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign - which fixes people's problems around the city - to get the bush a chop.
She added: "I've never been told why it's taken so long to get it sorted. They just keep telling me it will be six weeks.
"I'm terrified one day there will be an accident because of it that won't end well.
"It's strange because workmen have been out to cut the grassy verge nearby but they never touch the bush."
And the area now looks so bedraggled folk are chucking rubbish beneath the leaves.
She said: “I just feel that if it was my hedge I would have been told to trim it back, so it's annoying that the rules don’t seem to be the same for public plants.”
A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “Norfolk County Council try to act as quickly as possible when issues are brought to our attention.
"Work to trim this hedge back will be completed once the bird nesting season has finished.”