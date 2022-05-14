Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Parents slam 'joke' that pupils are STILL without playing field

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:00 AM May 14, 2022
The playing field at White House Farm Primary School remains out of use. Pictured inset is Sprowston mayor John Ward

Grumpy parents have slammed a "stalemate" over attempts to provide a school playing field for their kids.

Pupils attending the White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston's Manor Park estate have been unable to use their field since the school opened in September 2019

Norfolk County Council is responsible for the playing field and its contractor Kier is carrying out the work.

But a parent, who did not wish to be identified, described the latest situation with the school field as "a joke". 

He said: "They tried to plough it and nearly broke the plough due to all the boulders and rubble in it. 

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Ed

"So again its now at a stalemate to see what's going to be done. The school has been open three years and they are still no closer to having a playing field." 

It is understood a site visit is taking place this week to review the work for the field and to determine whether the contractor can now move on to the cultivation stage.

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive officer of the Sapientia Education Trust - which runs the school - previously said there is sufficient outdoor space for play activities on site while the wait for the playing field continues. 

The playing field which remains out of action at White House Farm Primary School 

Mr Taylor, the school and the county council have been contacted for comment. 

Sprowston mayor and county councillor John Ward (Cons) said: "There is no date for when the school will get the playing field unfortunately. 

"We at the town council are keen to get that sorted as soon as possible. It's the same issue with Atlantic Avenue.

"There have been lots of issues with speeding on that road but it is still privately owned. 

"It will be handed to the councils in due course and we are all working together but there are still a lot of things to resolve at the moment." 

The county council previously said in October 2021 that it would be aiming to allow some usage of the field by spring as the school continues to grow in pupil numbers.

