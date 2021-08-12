Go-ahead for kebab and pizza takeaway in former petrol station

Published: 12:28 PM August 12, 2021

The plans for the kebab / pizza takeaway in the former petrol station have been approved. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A new kebab and pizza takeaway has been given the go-ahead to open in a former petrol station.

Plans for the North Earlham Take Away Kebab and Pizza House, on part of the site of a former petrol station in Norwich's Dereham Road were approved at a meeting of Norwich City Council's planning committee.

Members of City Hall's planning committee agreed, by nine votes to one, to grant permission for the change of use at 457-465 Dereham Road.

The applicant, who runs a hand car wash business from the

premises, will keep running that during the day time.

But he will now be able to operate the takeaway, in the former petrol station shop in the evenings, when the car wash is closed.

It would be open from 5pm until midnight, although it will still need to secure a premises licence from the authority.

The application went before City Hall's planning committee because there were four objections.

Neighbours raised concerns about food smells and noise from late night opening.

Officers said there would be some impact on neighbours, but had recommended permission be granted, with conditions attached.

One of the conditions is that a specific flue system would be installed, at a height to cut the impact of odours on neighbours.

While councillors voted in favour of granting permission, Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat councillor for Eaton, objected.

She had suggested that opening hours should be restricted to 11pm.

She said: "Even if only four or five people are going to the takeaway between 11pm and midnight, that will be a disturbance to people's sleep.

"Most people go to sleep by 11pm. 11pm is quite sufficient for them to make money."

But Ian Stutely, Labour councillor for Town Close, while expressing sympathy with the objectors, said he could not see any reason to turn it down on planning grounds.

He added local people would be able to make representations when it came to a future licensing application.

In documents lodged with the council, the applicant said the new takeaway would create eight full-time jobs.