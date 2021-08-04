Ex-filling station set to become kebab and pizza takeaway

Published: 10:23 AM August 4, 2021

Plans to create a kebab and pizza takeaway in the former petrol station shop at Dereham Road in Norwich have been recommended for approval. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A new kebab and pizza takeaway could open in a former petrol station if councillors give it the green light next week.

Plans for the North Earlham Take Away Kebab and Pizza House, on part of the site of a former petrol station in Norwich's Dereham Road, are being recommended for approval by Norwich City Council officers.

Members of City Hall's planning committee will meet on Thursday, August 12 to decide whether to grant permission for the change of use at 457-465 Dereham Road.

The applicant, who runs a hand car wash business from the

premises, wants to keep running that during the day time.

But he wants to operate the takeaway, based in the former petrol station shop in the evenings, when the car wash is closed.

In documents lodged with the council, the applicant says that would create eight full-time jobs.

There is also a car sales dealership on the site.

The matter will come before the planning committee because there have been four objections.

Those objections, from neighbours, raised concerns about odour, noise and increased congestion.

One objector said: "If this property became a hot food takeaway, we are concerned that this would create food smells that would easily reach our house.

"Later opening hours would mean noise from customers and staff in the late evening and night, which we would be able to hear from our property."

Officers acknowledge it will have some impact on neighbours, but say permission should be granted, with conditions attached.

One of those conditions is to restrict opening hours, so the public would not be able to access the takeaway between midnight and 5pm.

Another is that a specific flue system would be installed, at a height to cut the impact of odours on neighbours.

Case officer Katherine Brumpton, states in the report which will go before councillors: "The proposed change of use and associated alterations to a takeaway will have some impact upon neighbouring residents.

"However, with the proposed conditions the impact is considered to be minimised and at an acceptable level."

Officers added that the takeaway would be near the front of the site, away from most of the neighbours.