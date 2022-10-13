Who let the dogs out? New pooch facility approved for village

A dedicated dog exercise area will soon be coming to a village on the edge of the city.

Plans for a new facility on a grazing field at The Olde Barn in Horsford have been approved by Broadland District Council.

The exercise area is aimed at paying customers with four-legged friends and will be located in the appropriately named Dog Lane.

Councillors approved the change of use scheme on Friday with conditions listed.

The entrance to Dog Lane in Horsford - Credit: Google Maps

The first of these states the use of the dog exercise area shall not take place outside the operating hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm Tuesday to Friday - nor on public holidays.

Another condition states there can only be a maximum of four customers per day and one person per session to ensure there are no issues with traffic build-up in Dog Lane.

There will also be a period of at least 30 minutes between sessions to help control traffic flow.

Dave Thomas, Liberal Democrat district councillor for the Horsford and Felthorpe ward, previously said: "Dog Lane is narrow in places so any development may increase traffic and they would need to be wary of that."

Dave Thomas, who represents Horsford on Broadland District Council. Picture: Stephanie Wenn - Credit: Stephanie Wenn

A public comment posted in response to the application by a neighbour questioned if an alternative location away from neighbouring properties might be more suitable for the facility.

The comment added: "Typically dog fields have 6ft fencing and we wondered whether this could be a condition and possibly privacy fencing along our boundary."

New fencing, a gate and a shelter were also included in the plans.

A new dog exercise area has been approved for Dog Lane - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anne Panella, clerk for Horsford Parish Council, said: "There were no objections raised by councillors. It has been approved and that's the way it is.

"I do not think there were any concerns at all."

The applicant is listed as Stacey Craske and efforts have been made to contact her.

She confirmed to the council she has ownership to the land where a parking area and access to the site was proposed.

A staff member from C Signs Graphics in Dog Lane said: "We have lots of dog walkers coming down here so I welcome this new facility in the area.

"The wording of the road name goes well with it."