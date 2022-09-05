Traffic fears raised over new dog exercise facility

A new dog exercise area has been proposed for Horsford. Pictured inset is district councillor Dave Thomas - Credit: Stephanie Wenn/Jonathan MIllward

A new dog exercise area could soon be created in the appropriately named Dog Lane in a village near the city.

Broadland District Council has received a planning application for the facility on a grazing field at The Olde Barn in Horsford.

The applicant has submitted a letter to the authority stating the dog exercise area would be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm Tuesday to Friday.

There would be space for three to four clients per day with sessions up to 40 minutes.

But some concerns have been raised over the impact on traffic in Dog Lane if the plans are approved.

Norfolk County Council's highways development management officer Stephen Coleman said development has been resisted at the location in the past.

This is due to "sub-standard visibility at the junction with Holt Road" and the "poor alignment and single track width of parts of the road".

Dave Thomas, Liberal Democrats district councillor for the Horsford and Felthorpe ward said: "People nearby may have views on potential noise and this should be part of any consideration by planning.

"If it was in-keeping with the area, then there shouldn't be too many issues. I believe the property is a fair way down Dog Lane away from the more built-up area.

"Dog Lane is narrow in places so any development may increase traffic and they would need to be wary of that. Getting on to Holt Road can be a challenge."

The applicant has told the district council sessions would be spaced apart to avoid any traffic conflict to and from the site.

She also stated she has lived in Dog Lane for more than 40 years and has personally never had any issues with traffic.

"We ran a caravan site with five hook-ups for 12 years on the same property but a different field, so we know the implications of traffic using Dog Lane," she added.

The applicant has confirmed she has ownership to the land where a parking area and access to the site is proposed.

New fencing, a gate and a shelter for owners and their dogs is also included in the plans.