Noise fears over new nightclub as possible name revealed

Published: 7:11 AM July 3, 2021 Updated: 8:35 AM July 3, 2021

The former Liquid nightclub in Norwich, which will be home to a new club - Credit: Simon Finlay

Plans for a new venue in the heart of Norwich's clubland have been met with fears from neighbours, as its name is potentially revealed.

Earlier this year, REKOM, one of the largest providers of nightclubs in Europe, lodged plans to convert the former Liquid on Prince of Wales Road into a new nightclub.

If approved by Norwich City Council, the new venue will be split across two rooms and will see part of the building's roof raised to provide a rooftop terrace and smoking area.

The club will be split across two floors and use the space above Bar and Beyond, which will be unaffected by the plans.

And now, a second application has been submitted for the site which reveal a possible name for the venue: Stage.

A planning application for the venue's signage includes the word Stage in block capitals, suggesting this may be the new club's name - although the team behind the project insist this is still up for a debate.

A REKOM UK spokesperson said: "We are really excited about plans for our new club in Norwich, which will create much-needed jobs and income for the city.

"We’re still working on a name for the two-room club with roof terrace, which we hope to open in January 2022.."

However, the application for the project still needs to receive the approval of planners and councillors at Norwich City Council, with neighbours already raising fears over the level of noise pollution it will create.

Since the application was submitted in May, 14 people have submitted formal objections to it, with concerns largely based around noise.

One person, who lives in Cathedral Close, wrote: "We can already hear the nightclubs on occasion and that is with all of the windows and doors shut, so this would be incredibly disruptive and disturbing to all who live in the area."

But the REKOM UK spokesperson added: "We recognise that local residents may have some concerns about noise and would stress that, as a responsible and experienced operator, we take these concerns seriously.

"The club is in an established area for late night hospitality and thorough noise assessments are being carried in partnership with the local authority to make sure we are complying with all regulations.”