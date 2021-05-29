New nightclub with rooftop bar set to open in city centre

Published: 5:30 AM May 29, 2021 Updated: 6:50 AM May 29, 2021

The former Liquid nightclub in Norwich, which will be home to a new club - Credit: Simon Finlay

Europe's largest nightclub operator has revealed plans to open a new venue in the heart of Norwich's clubland - which will be split across three rooms and have its own rooftop terrace.

Scandinavian hospitality giant Rekom, which through its Milton Keynes-based UK arm took over the company behind Bar and Beyond, has confirmed plans for a new venue alongside the bar.

The new club will be set across three rooms on Prince of Wales Road and will see part of the building's roof raised to create a rooftop bar and outdoor smoking terrace.

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The club, which is yet to be given a name, is still in the early stages of planning but could open by the end of 2020.

A spokesperson from Rekom UK said: “We have taken on the space adjacent to Bar and Beyond with plans to create an exciting new, three-room club concept, which will feature a rooftop terrace bar and smoking area.

"It’s very early days but we do hope to open by the end of the year. It’s been an extremely tough 18 months for the late night sector, so it’s great to see Rekom investing in nightclubs, creating jobs and generating much-needed footfall and revenue to the cities and towns in which it operates.”

The building was previously occupied by Liquid nightclub, which closed in 2008.

In 2017, planning permission was granted to convert the building, which is directly next door to Bar and Beyond, into offices. However, this never came to fruition and the permission has since expired - paving the way for it to once again become a nightclub.

And Rekom UK has a planning application in with Norwich City Council looking to lift part of the roof above the building's second floor, creating a rooftop bar and smoking terrace.

Papers submitted with the bid say: "By providing a secure 'external' space for those customers that wish to smoke to do so, the need to allow customers to exit the nightclub and smoke on Prince of Wales Road can be avoided."

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.