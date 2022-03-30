How to plan the perfect Platinum Jubilee street party

Subscriber Exclusive

Experts share their thoughts on how to host the perfect street party

Dig out the bunting, dust off the tablecloths and crack out the picnic blankets because the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner.

But for city folk hoping to host the perfect street party there are hoops to jump through.

And as well as potentially obtaining licenses, planners will have plenty on their plates - so owner of Goldsmith’s Weddings and Events, Charlene Goldsmith, and managing director of Ideal Event Services, Andrew Bunn, offered their advice.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.