Council clears Gentleman's Walk after rough sleepers set up shelter

Homeless people have been asked to move their possessions from a prominent city centre.

Norwich City Council issued a notice to the occupiers who had set up outside 31 Gentleman's Walk - which is currently vacant having previously been home to The Works and Accessorize.

The notice stated the land is managed by the council and the erection of tents and other structures at the location is prohibited.

The occupiers were told they were required to leave the land by Wednesday at noon this week after the shelter had been set up there for around three weeks.

Sat opposite 31 Gentleman's Walk on Wednesday lunchtime was Andi Lambounre, 53, whose possessions had been moved.

The homeless man said the council cleared the possessions on Wednesday morning and told him they would be kept in storage for seven days.

Mr Lambourne - who is a Marine veteran - said: "It was an extreme surprise to see the possessions had been cleared with hardly any notice period.

"The items were on offer for free with people encouraged to make donations.

"My mobile phone was hidden among the possessions."

Mr Lambourne regularly uses the mobile phone to speak to his daughters - aged 17 and 27 - who live in Kettering and Bristol.

He became homeless following a mental breakdown as a result of splitting up with his former partner many years ago.

Mr Lambourne added: "Some people are nice but others can be quite venomous and shout and spit at you. It's small-mindedness.

"People don't understand many people in this country are one step away from this. I never expected to be homeless."

Another 46-year-old woman - who did not wish to be named - is friends with Mr Lambourne and also had her possessions removed from Gentleman's Walk.

The Stockport-born woman said: "It wasn't just my stuff. I have two brothers. I have been a traveller all my life.

"My main intention at the moment is to survive."

Norwich City Council has been contacted for comment.