School to expand after £300,000 blueprint approved

How K Block will look after it is built for students at Hellesdon High and Sixth Form - Credit: WT Design Ltd

A school is set to grow by another three classrooms and a support hub after councillors backed plans for an expansion costing nearly £300,000.

Proposals for K Block in the grounds of Hellesdon High School and Sixth Form in Middletons Lane were approved by Broadland District Council.

It will include new classrooms as well as a hub for students across all school years to access help from learning support to emotional and mental health advice, according to principle Mike Earl.

Daniel Thrower, chief executive of the Wensum Trust - Credit: Wensum Trust

Daniel Thrower, chief executive of the Wensum Trust which runs the school, said: “K Block forms part of the wider development of Hellesdon High as we are redeveloping the sixth form.

“This investment will meet the needs of students and families who value a much more holistic approach to education.

"We get excellent results for children in all of our schools but we do this through focussing on every child’s mental health and wellbeing first.

"This is pivotal. Built on this we offer high quality teaching and learning that will pave a destination for each child.

“We know this investment will lead to students gravitating to both Hellesdon High and the sixth form.

"The sixth form offers smaller class sizes, a more nurturing approach and a hub that students from both the school and the sixth form can turn to for support and reassurance.

"This is what makes us a unique educational provider and we know this is what children and families are looking for.”

Hellesdon High School and Sixth Form is growing - Credit: Archant

The school has 1,564 pupils and the new 283sqm block will be able to teach up to 120 pupils at a time.

Mr Earl added: “The growth of the school and sixth form is in direct response to the growing number of students choosing both Hellesdon High and its sixth form for their education.

"It is very much part of a wider development to expand our current SEND and sixth form provision.

“Our new sixth form will be completely refurbished with an improved social area for students, increased study space and additional classrooms."

K Block will open this September and the building is being funded by school and trust reserves.

The sixth form refurbishment is costing an additional £278,000.



