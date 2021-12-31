Bid to expand popular high school

Hellesdon High School which could have four new classrooms - Credit: Archant

A suburban high school could be expanded due to a scramble for places.

The full planning application for four new classrooms at Hellesdon High School and Sixth Form Centre, in Middletons Lane, have been submitted to Broadland District Council.

If approved the classrooms will be on top of a school building, which was built in 2018, and the development will include a staircase, lobby and office.

The design and access statement, written by Surveyors to Education, states Hellesdon High is a "popular oversubscribed" school that teaches approximately 1,549 pupils aged 11-18.

It said: "Due to increased capacity the school requires to increase capacity and quality classroom space.

"The design has been carefully considered to not only create a bright modern and welcoming space conducive to provide a high quality teaching environment but a building which is of high architectural quality that sits modestly within its environment."

Hellesdon High is rated 'good' by Ofsted.



