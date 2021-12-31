Bid to expand popular high school
- Credit: Archant
A suburban high school could be expanded due to a scramble for places.
The full planning application for four new classrooms at Hellesdon High School and Sixth Form Centre, in Middletons Lane, have been submitted to Broadland District Council.
If approved the classrooms will be on top of a school building, which was built in 2018, and the development will include a staircase, lobby and office.
The design and access statement, written by Surveyors to Education, states Hellesdon High is a "popular oversubscribed" school that teaches approximately 1,549 pupils aged 11-18.
It said: "Due to increased capacity the school requires to increase capacity and quality classroom space.
"The design has been carefully considered to not only create a bright modern and welcoming space conducive to provide a high quality teaching environment but a building which is of high architectural quality that sits modestly within its environment."
Hellesdon High is rated 'good' by Ofsted.
Most Read
- 1 From behind bars at 15 to a global following, city man turns life around
- 2 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
- 3 7 shops that closed in Norwich in 2021
- 4 Car park used by market traders in rules breach
- 5 Is New Year's Eve in the city cancelled?
- 6 Seven Norwich businesses that launched in 2021
- 7 Woman threatened police officer with a knife in Norwich
- 8 7 new things to look forward to in Norwich in 2022
- 9 Norfolk dog walker struck by Christmas Day drink driver
- 10 The tragic inspiration behind new city shop