Radio station finally finds home following 'relentless search' after Open closure

Future Radio used to be at Open but is now moving to Woocock Road. Pictured inset is Eddie Daniels of Future Radio - Credit: Andi Sapey/Future Radio

A community radio station is bouncing back after being left without a home during Covid.

Future Projects, founded in NR5 to help disadvantaged people in the area, is taking its Future Radio station to a new base at the former police station in Woodcock Road.

The charity has been searching for a new site ever since it had to strip out its studio at the former Open venue in Bank Plain.

This was after the OPEN Youth Trust went into liquidation in April 2020 after an unsuccessful fight to secure the funding needed to survive.

The former Open venue in Bank Plain - Credit: Andi Sapey

But Norwich City Council has now given Future Projects the green light to build a new radio station at their base opposite the Woodcock Road Surgery.

The charity is hoping to complete the radio studio - which will require a six-metre pole at the back of the building with an antenna - by the autumn.

A target of £40,000 - which will mainly be funded through grants - is needed for the project.

Eddie Daniels, marketing and fundraising officer for Future Projects, said: "It's been a really long search. We have been looking relentlessly for places.

"Being in the city centre was ideal with guests being able to come in easily. It's all a bit different now but the volunteers work hard to keep it all going.

"When Open closed at the start of the pandemic we had to get all our stuff out in 24 hours and strip everything away. Since then all the kit has been in a basement."

Eddie Daniels, marketing and fundraising officer for Future Radio - Credit: Contributed

The radio has continued through home recordings on laptops.

But being able to set up a dedicated studio will offer enhanced resources when helping folk of all abilities to get into broadcasting.

Mr Daniels continued: "There was a lot of symbiosis between us and Open. If they had a big name performing we would be able to do interviews with them.

"We were limited with signage but people helped to build up the relationship.

"We are now looking forward to broadening what we do. It will be a different experience after everyone got used to doing everything virtually."

Daniel Childerhouse, chief executive of Future Projects, at the Future Education building on Motum road, Norwich.Photo by Simon Finlay - Credit: Archant Norfolk

For more information visit futureprojects.org.uk.