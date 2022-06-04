Radio station plans approved for former city police station
- Credit: Google Maps/Julia Holland
Once the scene for catching crime, a city building will now be used to keep folk informed and entertained.
The former police station on the corner of Woodcock Road and Arminghall Close in Upper Hellesdon is going to be used as a radio station.
Future Projects, a charity founded in NR5 to help disadvantaged people in the area, has recently been granted planning permission by the city council for the radio station.
This will mean a six-metre pole will be put up at the back of the building with an antenna.
Future Projects - which used to be known as the NR5 Project - runs many projects and initiatives in the area such as Future Radio, Future Support and Future Education.
Chief executive of the charity Daniel Childerhouse was listed as the applicant for the radio station plans, which planning officers recommended for approval before it was given the green light.
A previous change of use planning application to convert the police station into a community resource centre for Future Projects was approved in November 2014.
The charity has been using the site as a drop-in centre called The Box opposite the Woodcock Road Surgery ever since.
Neighbouring properties in Woodcock Road were sent letters informing them about the radio station plans - which received no objections.
One consultation response from an anonymous neighbour said: "I don't have a problem with the use of this premises as a radio station.
"But I would like to see what the cycle parking looks like for staff and volunteers. There is scope for visitor parking at the front, even perhaps with a shelter that would need to be robust against vandalism."
The plans also included the permanent retention of a small portable building at the back of the building which was used as a community tool store.
Future Projects and chairman of trustees, Mike Stonard, have been contacted for comment.
The city charity was founded in 2000 by two volunteers who had become "increasingly frustrated at the social exclusion, poverty, and lack of support available in their community".
For more information visit futureprojects.org.uk.