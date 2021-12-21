News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Plea for crossing to be put in at 'dangerous' city junction

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:30 AM December 21, 2021
There are safety fears for Rampant Horse Street

There are safety fears over a lack of pedestrian crossing for Rampant Horse Street. Inset: County councillor for the area, Jamie Osborn - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

Urgent calls have been made to improve the safety of one of the busiest junctions in the city where pedestrians have been hit in the past. 

The family of a woman in her 80s have raised the alarm after she was hit by a cyclist as she crossed Rampant Horse Street. 

It comes after Bridget Duff, 88, died from head injuries in November after being hit by a bus in nearby Red Lion Street as its driver turned the corner from Rampant Horse Street.

collision investigation found the frame of the bus door had created a "natural blind spot" for the driver

Now city folk have asked for a pedestrian crossing between Marks and Spencer and the former Debenhams store in Rampant Horse Street to prevent further accidents. 

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus on Red Lion Street

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus on Red Lion Street - Credit: Simon Parkin

One man, who asked not to be named, said: "I think that road is dangerous. There are no road markings, junction or roundabout on the corner of Red Lion Street. 

"Traffic coming from Castle Meadow can turn right and you do not expect them to do so. It is a very strange situation with no defined road markings."

He added: "I can't understand why there has not been a crossing there in all these years. It is one of the busiest areas to cross the road in Norwich.

"My mum was crossing between Debenhams and Marks and Spencer when a cyclist came from the theatre direction at speed." 

Most Read

  1. 1 World street food market and live music venue to open in 2022
  2. 2 Eight homes to be built in single city lot after plans downscaled
  3. 3 Award-winning fish and chip shop launches battered pigs in blankets
  1. 4 Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing
  2. 5 Owner's warning after dog ingests mystery white powder in city
  3. 6 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
  4. 7 14 photos of when a new Sainsbury's store opened near Norwich in 1978
  5. 8 Safety fears sparked over new £400,000 bus lane
  6. 9 When will Norwich's shops be closing this Christmas Eve?
  7. 10 Jailed in Norfolk last week: Sex offender and teen guilty of manslaughter

The elderly woman was taken to hospital but was unharmed.

The manager of Snappy Snaps in St Stephen's Street, who did not wish to be named, agreed a pedestrian crossing would be a good move.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn

County councillor for the area, Jamie Osborn, said: "I can't really comment without looking into it in detail but there are plenty of people who do cross the road without a crossing." 

A spokesman for the county council said: "Every incident is regrettable, and of course the accident involving Bridget Duff was a tragedy.

"However including this latest incident with a cyclist, we have received reports of three pedestrian accidents at this location in the five years since the works on the current layout were completed.

"Given the number of pedestrians moving through this location every day, this remains a very low number." 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Digby, pictured in 2013. 

Tributes to global acrobatics star Mark, who 'lived life to the fullest'

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Samples are taken from the River Wensum near Carrow BridgeByline: Sonya Duncan

Environment News

We tested the Wensum for human waste - this is what we found

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Norwich man loses livelihood after tool theft

Man's livelihood in tatters after thieves steal tools

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Arthur and Frances Hogg, from Taverham, with their Christmas lights that are raising money for East

Charity Fundraiser

Final chance to see couple's incredible Christmas wonderland after 14 years

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon