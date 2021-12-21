Plea for crossing to be put in at 'dangerous' city junction
Urgent calls have been made to improve the safety of one of the busiest junctions in the city where pedestrians have been hit in the past.
The family of a woman in her 80s have raised the alarm after she was hit by a cyclist as she crossed Rampant Horse Street.
It comes after Bridget Duff, 88, died from head injuries in November after being hit by a bus in nearby Red Lion Street as its driver turned the corner from Rampant Horse Street.
A collision investigation found the frame of the bus door had created a "natural blind spot" for the driver.
Now city folk have asked for a pedestrian crossing between Marks and Spencer and the former Debenhams store in Rampant Horse Street to prevent further accidents.
One man, who asked not to be named, said: "I think that road is dangerous. There are no road markings, junction or roundabout on the corner of Red Lion Street.
"Traffic coming from Castle Meadow can turn right and you do not expect them to do so. It is a very strange situation with no defined road markings."
He added: "I can't understand why there has not been a crossing there in all these years. It is one of the busiest areas to cross the road in Norwich.
"My mum was crossing between Debenhams and Marks and Spencer when a cyclist came from the theatre direction at speed."
The elderly woman was taken to hospital but was unharmed.
The manager of Snappy Snaps in St Stephen's Street, who did not wish to be named, agreed a pedestrian crossing would be a good move.
County councillor for the area, Jamie Osborn, said: "I can't really comment without looking into it in detail but there are plenty of people who do cross the road without a crossing."
A spokesman for the county council said: "Every incident is regrettable, and of course the accident involving Bridget Duff was a tragedy.
"However including this latest incident with a cyclist, we have received reports of three pedestrian accidents at this location in the five years since the works on the current layout were completed.
"Given the number of pedestrians moving through this location every day, this remains a very low number."