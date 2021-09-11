No action to be taken against bus driver over fatal Norwich crash
- Credit: Simon Parkin
No action will be taken against the driver of a bus after a woman in her 80s was killed following a crash in Norwich, it has emerged.
Emergency services were called to Red Lion Street, near to the junction with Rampant Horse Street after a crash involving a double decker bus and a pedestrian, who suffered multiple injuries.
The woman, understood to be Bridget Duff, 88, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital a week after the crash, which happened shortly before 2.10pm on December 14 last year.
At the time the incident the road was closed for more than two hours and bus services diverted while investigations were carried out.
The probe saw police "working with the driver, bus company and witnesses to establish the facts" but it has been concluded no-one is to face criminal charges following the crash.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The collision was investigated by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit and following enquiries, no further action was taken against the driver of the bus.”
Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, operators of the bus involved in the crash, said: "The police have confirmed to us that no charges will brought and there is no recommendations regarding our driver.
"It was a sad incident especially with it being so close to Christmas, our thoughts are with the family and all those involved.
"We have been supporting our driver over the last eight months to come to terms with what happened."
An inquest into the death was opened earlier this year with a full hearing set to take place on November 18.
Following the crash road closures were put in place at Red Lion Street between the Bell Hotel end of Castle Meadow and Theatre Street with diversions in place for about two hours.
At the time shoppers spoke of their shock about what had happened.
One woman said: "It’s absolutely dreadful. I just hope that poor lady is alright but it looks pretty serious because there are a lot of police here.”
Meanwhile people received minor injuries after a bus and a van were involved in a crash in Red Lion Street, Norwich at about 11.30am on Friday, September 10.