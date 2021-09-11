News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

No action to be taken against bus driver over fatal Norwich crash

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:42 AM September 11, 2021   
Police at the scene of a crash on Red Lion Street in Norwich

No further action is being taken by police following a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian, who later died, in Red Lion Street, Norwich last December. - Credit: Simon Parkin

No action will be taken against the driver of a bus after a woman in her 80s was killed following a crash in Norwich, it has emerged.

Emergency services were called to Red Lion Street, near to the junction with Rampant Horse Street after a crash involving a double decker bus and a pedestrian, who suffered multiple injuries.

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus on Red Lion Street

No further action is being taken by police following a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian, who later died, in Red Lion Street, Norwich last December. - Credit: Simon Parkin

The woman, understood to be Bridget Duff, 88, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital a week after the crash, which happened shortly before 2.10pm on December 14 last year.

At the time the incident the road was closed for more than two hours and bus services diverted while investigations were carried out.

The probe saw police "working with the driver, bus company and witnesses to establish the facts" but it has been concluded no-one is to face criminal charges following the crash.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The collision was investigated by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit and following enquiries, no further action was taken against the driver of the bus.”

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Red Lion Street in Norwich.

No further action is being taken by police following a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian, who later died, in Red Lion Street, Norwich last December. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties, operators of the bus involved in the crash, said: "The police have confirmed to us that no charges will brought and there is no recommendations regarding our driver. 

"It was a sad incident especially with it being so close to Christmas, our thoughts are with the family and all those involved. 

"We have been supporting our driver over the last eight months to come to terms with what happened."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others
  2. 2 Bus involved in city centre crash with van
  3. 3 YOUR REACTION: Are Hethersett Academy rules too strict?
  1. 4 Second-hand car dealer taken to court over vehicle with dangerous faults
  2. 5 Opening of new Norwich recycling centre delayed, as current one shuts
  3. 6 Norwich man part of trio sentenced over kidnapping
  4. 7 Only Fools and Horses star cancels Norwich show due to cancer battle
  5. 8 Village football club could fold if they don't find new players
  6. 9 Turf wars: Parking signs in community spark row
  7. 10 Salt in Norwich launches dinner menu with raclette cheese wheel

An inquest into the death was opened earlier this year with a full hearing set to take place on November 18.

Following the crash road closures were put in place at Red Lion Street between the Bell Hotel end of Castle Meadow and Theatre Street with diversions in place for about two hours.

At the time shoppers spoke of their shock about what had happened.

One woman said: "It’s absolutely dreadful. I just hope that poor lady is alright but it looks pretty serious because there are a lot of police here.”

Meanwhile people received minor injuries after a bus and a van were involved in a crash in Red Lion Street, Norwich at about 11.30am on Friday, September 10.


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alison Pettitt is one of the parents angry at the new rules imposed at Hethersett Academy. Picture:

Education News | Video

'It's so Victorian': Parents' fury over super strict school rules

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Travellers camping on sainsburys car park on queens road in Norwich

Police monitoring 'unauthorised encampment' on Sainsbury's car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A van is currently on fire on the St Stephen's roundabout in Norwich.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
James Shepherd, Richard Crane

Friends prepared to go to court over £100 charges for two minute stops

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon