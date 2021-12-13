Calls for double yellow lines to stop school parking chaos

There are calls for double yellow lines in Falcon Road East in Sprowston - Credit: Archant

People living near a primary school are demanding new measures to stop parking chaos outside their homes.

Neighbours in Falcon Road East, Sprowston, claim they have had to contend with parents dropping off and collecting their children in front of their homes.

And they have got so fed up they have contacted the police. The local police beat manager has been informed of the issues and Sprowston Town Council will consider a request for yellow double yellow lines.

The request is included on the authority's agenda for its full council meeting on Wednesday evening and it concerns the stretch running through the small wooded area east of the schools.

It comes after Sprowston mayor and county councillor John Ward used his highways budget to fund wooden posts for the verge opposite Falcon Junior School to prevent dangerous parking.

Chrissie Rumsby, who lives in Falcon Road West, said: "As predicted people still go to the school and park elsewhere on the verges. They come down to my end and park there instead.

"The main problem in my view is the fact traffic still often blocks the buses around 3pm."

The town councillor agrees double yellow lines are needed, but she does not think it will fully resolve the problem in the area.

Clara Plummer, owner of Clara's Weaving and Braiding Hair Salon, in Blithewood Gardens, said parents often park outside her drive.

"I do not have a problem with them parking there during school time," she said.

"We have spaces for four cars but I know my elderly neighbour may not like it."

She welcomed double yellow lines being introduced.

The road is tight on the east side when emergency vehicles need to pass the woods.

Sprowston town clerk Guy Ranaweera said: "The road has two slight bends which means when lots of cars are parked along it, it can be difficult for drivers to see oncoming vehicles.

"This often results in drivers mounting the curb in order for vehicles to pass each other, which poses a hazard to pedestrians."

A formal application for double yellow lines will be made to Norfolk Highways if the town council decides to take it forward.

The school has been contacted.

What has the police said?

People living in the Falcon Road East area contacted local beat manager PC Graham Gill about the issue of parking near the school.

A spokeswoman said: "Locals had raised concerns with patrolling police officers around dangerous parking during school opening and closing times, which included vehicles mounting pedestrian paths to manoeuvre around each other.

"Following discussions with local partners, officers raised the issue with Norfolk County Council for their consideration."

There has also been concern in Sprowston regarding parking in Recreation Ground Road.

This road also has cars building up from around 2.50pm on schooldays with parents stopping near the infant school.

Sprowston town councillor Breanne Cook said the issue has been a problem for all schools in the town.

A spokeswoman for Konectbus said: "We would generally support restrictions imposed on inconsiderate parking that can obstruct buses and emergency services."